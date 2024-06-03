It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

STREET TALK: Billy Eichner reflected on the 20th anniversary of his “Billy on the Street” ambush quiz videos and how it introduced a gay comedic sensibility at a time when queer visibility was lacking in comedy. [People]

REBEL YELL: After publicly coming out in 2022, Rebel Wilson has now chimed in on the debate of whether straight actors should be able to play queer roles and vice versa. [Variety]

ROLLING IN THE ALLYSHIP: Adele slammed an audience member who allegedly yelled “Pride sucks” during her Vegas residency concert.

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight:



“Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024

HI GAY: In honor of Pride Month, Hacks star Megan Stalter discussed how she wished there had been more bisexual characters on TV when she was growing up as it might have helped her realize her own queer journey sooner. [People]

BRAVO LADIES: Real Housewives of Orange County stars Heather Dubrow and Alexis Bellino said their trans children have helped them to grow closer and put away any of the drama between them in the past. [E! News]

WHAT A VIEW: While standing on the edge of a pool high above the hills, Lil Nas X took a soaring selfie that highlighted a gorgeous vista of his abs.

New selfie from Lil Nas X. 🤳🏽 pic.twitter.com/jDiuHamV0r — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) June 3, 2024

MAMMA MIA: All four members of pop supergroup ABBA reunited to be knighted in a royal ceremony in their native Sweden. [USA Today]

ALERT LADY WHISTLEDOWN: Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida Cowper on the Netflix blockbuster, shared a Pride Month post where she opened up about her identity and disclosed she is “in love with a woman.” [Entertainment Weekly]

TRUE COLORS: Ahead of his gig at West Hollywood Pride, “not not gay” DJ and music producer Diplo let it all hang out by sharing a photo in the buff with a rainbow shooting out of his backside.

ONE LAST TIME AFTER TIME: After being named Lifetime Ally at the West Hollywood Pride Parade, Cyndi Lauper announced she’s retiring from touring with the launch of The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The 23-city spectacle launches in October and tickets go on sale tomorrow. [Variety]

SAY GAY: You’ll never guess which U.S. state has been named the least gay-friendly in the country. [Axios]

THEY ARE NOT THE SAME: First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Pittsburgh Pride, which further showed the current administration’s support for the queer community, and reminded everyone that the convicted felon former president is “dangerous” to LGBTQ+ Americans. [The Hill]

QUEEN KYLIE: At her headlining gig at West Hollywood Pride, Kylie Minogue brought out Orville Peck and Diplo to debut their new disco-country bop “Midnight Ride.”

