All of the girls are girling! As Katy Perry once hinted (although perhaps Cher did it even better?), it’s undeniably a woman’s world, and this week’s “Bop After Bop” is here to prove it. With the gayest new releases from our favorite queer and allied girlies, you’re all set to kick off your weekend right.

Get into this week’s edition of “Bop After Bop”…

“Someone For Me” by Kylie Minogue

Ready for round two? Kylie sure is, and she’s not dancing alone. Minogue’s Tension II feels like the perfect afterparty to her 2023 chart-topping album—just when you thought the night was winding down, she pulls you back to the dance floor for one more spin. Anchored by standout tracks like “Someone for Me,” which flirts with a breezy Ibiza feel, the album pulses with the kind of slinky, sultry beats that are both irresistibly carefree and undeniably Kylie. The album flows with frothy electro-pop precision, delivering a collection of tracks that don’t just nod to her iconic past, but confidently push forward—bold, cheeky, and ready to own the night once again.

“Entropía” by Javiera Mena

Chilean synth-pop queen Javiera Mena presents “Entropía”, a groovy yet hypnotic sonic ride that serves as a preview for her upcoming sixth studio album. Making history as the first Latina lesbian artist to perform at Coachella, Mena is no stranger to pushing boundaries, and this recent musical escapade is no exception.

“Freedom of the Night” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

You better not kill the groove… because Sophie Ellis-Bextor is calling us all back to the dancefloor with “Freedom of the Night.” After a massive year celebrating the resurgence of her iconic 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor,” Sophie returns to her roots, serving up a sparkling disco-pop anthem wrapped up with a sickening guitar solo. It lives up to the track’s title—pure freedom that will have you dancing long after the lights come on.

Caroline Kingsbury – I Really Don’t Care!

Queer pop artist Caroline Kingsbury’s “I Really Don’t Care!” is a glittering, 80s-infused joyride packed with dazzling synths, strutting basslines, and a euphoric chorus. The title track for her new EP, it serves as a cathartic introduction to the project’s retro dreamscape that shines with a cinematic flair. For fans of Carly Rae Jepsen and Chappell Roan, you may have just found your new favorite alternative pop girl.

“Fantasy” by JADE

JADE is following up her recent string of singles with “Fantasy”, a sleek disco-tinged electro pop track written by JADE with Mike Sabath and Pablo Bowman, the team behind her debut smash single “Angel Of My Dreams.” Drawing inspiration from ’70s funk, ’80s post-disco and ’90s R&B, it showcases JADE’s trademark ‘kitchen sink’ approach to pop, and proves she will never shy away from a more saucy serving of pop music.

“Perfect Stranger” by FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs toys with a “Perfect Stranger” and the listener on her intoxicating new single. The second single from her upcoming project EUSEXUA, this release marks a more brisk, poppy sound for the visionary artist. It pulses with lust and passion before cutting the song with an icy, transcendent breakdown that encapsulates the electrifying feeling when you meet someone new. With look after look and cameos from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Yves Tumor, the music video is as indulgent as the song suggests, and promises an alluring album campaign we’ve come to expect from Twigs.

