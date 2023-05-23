LA Dodgers apologize & re-invite Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night

A member of the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (Photo: Facebook)

The Los Angeles Dodgers has done another u-turn over its Pride Night fiasco. The organization originally announced the LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence would be among the award winners at its upcoming Pride Night in June.

However, the Catholic League and Florida Senator Marco Rubio were among those to slam the Dodgers. They blasted the Sisters as a “diabolical” group of drag nuns that mock Catholicism. The Dodgers promptly dropped the drag non-profit. This prompted a swift backlash from the like of LA LGBT Centre, LA Pride, and thousands of others.

Last night, the Dodgers issued an apology and said it had listened.

‘After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” read the team statement.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.

“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTO+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”

The Sisters respond

The Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence posted their own statement to social media.

“We, the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, are proud to accept the Community Hero Award from the Los Angeles Dodgers for our twenty-seven years of service to the LGBTQIA2S Community.

“This morning our Abbess, Sister Dominia, and another Board member, Sister Bearonce Knows, met with the Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten, heads of leading Los Angeles LGBT community organizations, and members of government from West Hollywood, Los Angeles County and the State of California Legislature.

“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept. We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them. In the future, if similar pressures from outside our community arise, our two organizations will consult and assist each other in responding, alongside our colleagues at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and others from the LGBTQIA2S community, now more closely tied with the LA Dodgers than ever before.

“This affair has been an opportunity for learning with a silver lining. Our group has been strengthened, protected and uplifted to a position where we may now offer our message of hope and joy to far more people than before. With great love and respect, we thank each person and each organization that have spoken up for us. Thank you, and may your hearts be blessed with pure joy.

“May the games be blessed!”

Online, many applauded the Dodgers for reversing its decision. However, many others blasted the corporation for turning “woke”. It’s unlikely the controversy will die down anytime between now and the June 16th Pride Night. The Dodgers go head-to-head against San Francisco Giants that evening.

Senator Marco Rubio responds

Senator Marco Rubio blasted the Dodgers’ turnaround as shameful.

“Shamefully, (but not surprisingly) the @dodgers have been bullied into apologizing to & ‘re-inviting’ a group of anti-catholic bigots. Today our great country is controlled by socio-political ruling elites who don’t just tolerate anti-Christian bigotry, they encourage & celebrate it.”

Bill Donohue of the Catholic League had claimed victory in his efforts to persuade the Dodgers to dump the Sisters. He had not publicly responded to the Dodgers re-inviting the group at the time of going to press.