Lady Gaga on George Floyd protests: “We MUST show our love for the black community”

Lady Gaga has joined the chorus of allies calling for solidarity with the black community in the aftermath of national protests.

“I have a lot of things to say about this,” Gaga began in an Instagram post. “But the first thing I want to say is I’m afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that’s justified. I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution.”

“I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in the country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it,” she continued. “The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again. And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact. Right now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all other communities so we can put a stop to something that is intrinsically wrong by the grace of God or whatever creator you do or do not believe in.”

Gaga then turned her anger towards Donald Trump, who has endured wide criticism for his indifference to George Floyd’s death and for calling for violence at the protests.

“We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed,” Gaga declared. “He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for a change.”

“We MUST show our love for the black community,” she concluded. “As a white, privileged woman, I take an oath to stand by that. We haven’t, as a privileged community, done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed by it.”

Lady Gaga is the latest in a growing number of celebrities calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, including Beyonce Knowles, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Fox, and Billie Eilish.