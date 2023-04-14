Lady Gaga picked by President Biden for new job

Yesterday, the White House announced President Biden had tapped Gaga to co-chair his Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

Gaga will take up the role alongside Hollywood producer and Oscar winner Bruce Cohen. Committee members will include Kerry Washington, Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur, Shonda Rhimes, Marta Kauffman, among others.

The Reagan administration founded the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH) in 1982. It advises the President on cultural policy. It was disbanded during the Trump administration but Biden announced last year that it was being revived.

In its statement, the White House says of Gaga: “Stefani Germanotta, known professionally as Lady Gaga, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. She has sold over 170 million records, and has won 13 Grammy Awards, making her one of the best-selling most awarded female musicians in history.

“Lady Gaga is known for her philanthropy and staunch support of LGBTQI+ rights and mental health. She has traveled with President Biden to support the It’s On Us campaign to combat campus sexual assault, has worked tirelessly over the years to advocate for equality, and has been an outspoken champion of mental health awareness.”

Besides working with Biden on the aforementioned It’s On Us campaign, Gaga sang at the President’s inauguration in 2021.

Who is co-chair Bruce Cohen?

Bruce Cohen won an Academy Award for Best Picture for American Beauty and earned additional Best Picture nominations for Milk and Silver Linings Playbook. He produced both the feature film and Broadway musical versions of Big Fish. He also won the Tony for Best Play in 2020 for co-producing Matthew Lopez’ The Inheritance, and was Tony nominated the same year for co-producing Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play.

Gaga retweeted news of the appointment, simply saying thank you to the President and the Committee.

Many of her fans applauded the appointment. That said, one follower probably summed up the feelings of many when they said, “I don’t know what this means but slay.”