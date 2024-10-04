The drama of pop culture is coming in hot this week—whether you’re feeling cinematic or ready for a high-speed rush, this week in new queer releases is the perfect soundtrack for a world that’s as chaotic as ever. A classic ballad gets a moody makeover, an electrifying anthem takes us on a wild ride, and a dance-floor gem guarantees you’ll be moving all weekend long. Feeling curious? You’re about to be hooked.

Time to hit play on this week’s Bop After Bop…

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“(They Long To Be) Close To You” by Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

The real feat of Gaga’s highly anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux, out this weekend, may not be the movie itself, but the music that accompanies it. While Gay Twitter™ buzzes with Gotham-like headlines from “critics,” it’s the film’s official soundtrack that manages to break through the noise. Standouts, such as Gaga and Phoenix’s rendition of “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” popularized by The Carpenters in 1970, hint at a narrative through song that never fully captures the grandeur of show business we were all hoping for—much like the song itself, it echoes audiences yearning to be closer to something more.

“Eurostar” by Nemo

Nemo’s latest single, “Eurostar,” is pure triumph. Fresh off their Eurovision 2024 win, Nemo cranks up the energy, delivering a track that pulses with life from Paris to London. It hits like a high-speed train, pulling you into a euphoric, electric moment—unapologetic and full of heat. “Eurostar” captures that fleeting rush, but Nemo isn’t just riding the wave—they’re leading it.

“Come Alive” by Alice Chater

Have you heard the chatter? Cause Alice Chater is the next trending topic in the pop scene with her latest release, “Come Alive.” This track, true to its name, pulls listeners straight onto the dance floor and won’t let you leave until the very last note. With its hypnotic beat and infectious chorus, Britain’s new pop princess understands what the girls and gays want, and is promising to make her mark.

“collide” by Ethan

Aussie pop boy ETHAN is back with “collide”, a sultry fusion of R&B and pop that takes listeners on a sensual collision course. With smooth, sultry vocals leading the way, the track swirls with intricate melodies that capture the magnetic pull of newfound love after heartbreak. Strap in—this is just the beginning of ETHAN’s new era.

“Blueneck” by Chris Housman

Chris Housman’s new song “Blueneck,” the title track from his debut album, puts a fresh spin on what it means to be a Southerner today. Mixing classic ’90s country vibes with a personal touch, “Blueneck” redefines the term “redneck.” It speaks to fans who want both that true country sound and an inclusive message, perfectly capturing Housman’s belief that “y’all means all.” The song blew up on TikTok, showing that country music can truly be for everyone.

“Yugen” by Rubio

Rubio’s latest single, “Yugen,” immerses listeners in a lush, buzzing sonic landscape that fuses ethereal vocals gliding over textured, ambient sounds, crafting the artist’s signature avant-pop style. As the brainchild of renowned queer Chilean artist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Francisca Straube, Rubio’s music transcends genre boundaries, offering an artistic experience that is both deeply personal and universal. Building on the success of her cinematic album Venus & Blue and her Latin Grammy-nominated short film Nacimos Llorando, “Yugen” showcases Rubio’s ability to craft evocative, boundary-pushing music that captivates audiences worldwide.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.