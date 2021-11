Lady Gaga reveals she wore a bulletproof dress to Biden’s Inauguration

“[ Singing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration] has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about. Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams. When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”