Lady Gaga reveals she wore a bulletproof dress to Biden’s Inauguration

“[Singing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration] has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about. Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams. When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”—Lady Gaga, detailing to British Vogue the pride and stress of performing the national anthem for President Joe Biden. In the same interview, she details her preparation for playing a murderess in House of Gucci.
djhavyk
Okay, but let’s be real here: it’s Lady Gaga…is it possible the dress just HAPPENED to be bulletproof because of the material used instead of being intentionally designed that way?