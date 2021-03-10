Lady Gaga shares pic of her and Adam Driver in new Gucci crime drama

Following her horrific dog kidnapping incident last month, Lady Gaga is back at work on her new movie. Yesterday, she shared a photo of her and co-star Adam Driver, 37, against a snowy, Alpine setting. They’ve been filming this week in the town of Gressoney in the Italian Alps

The performers are starring in the new Ridley Scott drama, House of Gucci. In the film, Gaga, 34, plays Patrizia Reggiani, the first wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver).

The two were married in 1973, but in the late 90s, Patrizia was charged with hiring a hitman to kill her former husband.

It’s Gaga’s first screen role since her acclaimed turn in A Star Is Born. For that movie, she received a 2019 Best Actress Oscar Nomination and won an Oscar for the song ‘Shallow’.

Fans went wild for the sneak peak of her latest role.

Driver is known for his appearances in the latest Star Wars movies, so some compared the snowy landscape to that featured in The Empire Strikes Back.

Others crushed over Driver’s white sweater.

White Sweater Cinematic Universe pic.twitter.com/2yjJkfj8r7 — Steven Turner (@steventphoto) March 9, 2021

Others just tipped them both for Oscar nominations or expressed their excitement for House of Gucci.

Gays waiting for the movie pic.twitter.com/v71SXK3QiK — Brandom (@tmineselfs) March 9, 2021

The movie will also feature Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci and Jared Leto as Paulo Gucci. It’s currently slated for a November 24, 2021, release in the US.

