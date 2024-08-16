We all know by now that real life is not a movie, but with the right soundtrack, it can certainly feel like it. Thankfully, this week’s new queer music releases include a handful of exceptionally cinematic bops. Whether you’re trying to shut down the club, kickstart your own romantic comedy, or stare out a plane window wistfully, this week’s lineup has got you covered.

Start the weekend right with another edition of Bop After Bop…

“Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga dropping a swinging collab with Bruno Mars as her first single in two years was not on our 2024 bingo card. Nevertheless, it should be no surprise that when a couple of Grammy darlings get together, they create magic. Armed with a cigarette and towering beehive hairdo, Gaga blends perfectly into Mars’ signature retro soundscape, effortlessly bouncing between soft croons and soaring high-notes. Though if you were hoping for a preview of her next album’s sound, you’ll have to keep waiting; the pop star informed fans that the standalone track is meant to tide them over “while you wait [for] LG7.”

“Mexico” by REYNA

Indie-pop sister duo REYNA (a.k.a. Vic and Gab Banuelos) put a sensual and percussive spin on overcoming heartbreak in slinky new single “Mexico.” The track, Vic explained in a statement, was inspired by a trip to her favorite city in the world — and one mired by reminders of an ex. “As I returned with my new partner and created new memories with her, those feelings evaporated,” she said. “Mexico continues to be my happy place and no one has the power to ruin that for me.” The result is a dreamy bop evoking the powers of a healing vacation, all in three-and-a-half minutes flat.

“Edge of Saturday Night” by Kylie Minogue & The Blessed Madonna

This partnership between dance-pop goddess Kylie Minogue and club-ruling DJ The Blessed Madonna is irresistible on a nearly lethal level. With a heavy dose of house and liberating beat drops, excitement for the weekend transforms into sweaty and liquored-up ecstasy in their hands. We’re already preparing for the flood of gays who will caption pics of their weekend debauchery with the instantly iconic lyric: “Monday doesn’t matter at all.”

“No Broke Boys” by Tinashe

Tinashe spent the entire summer hunting for someone to match her freak, but this sassy cut from her just-released album Quantum Baby reveals that’s not the sole criterion. After asserting her freedom and newfound standards, the bisexual R&B virtuoso launches into an infectious chorus crafted for late-night singalongs. Perhaps we’d all be better off adopting her hubristic new dating rule: “No broke boys.”

“Blankets” by Corook

Viral pop singer-songwriter Corook skillfully wields synthesizers, storytelling powers, and an unabashed quirkiness on this charming ditty, which recounts the origins of their love story with partner of six years (and fellow musician) Olivia Barton. A thumping, retro-sounding production and cutesy vocal delivery up the adorableness to a near irresistible level, until its chorus — which envisions “You and me under the blanket / Kissing and hugging and gay sh*t” — sends us over the moon.