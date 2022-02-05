Laith Ashley’s gender euphoria, Gus Kenworthy’s ice bath, & Willie Gomez’s Miami cruise

This week a former Fox News host dragged her past employer, Sean Penn whined about “feminized” men, and Taron Egerton danced in nothing but a towel. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Tom Prior remembered Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Prior (@tompriorthesecond)

Chris Salvatore took his workout to the backyard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

KJ Apa finished a painting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

Charlie Puth punched a bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie (@charlieputh)

Luke Evans watched the sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Aaron Renfree woke up in LA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@aaronrenfree)

Laith Ashley admired himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley)

Charles Melton rode a boat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton)

Cristiano Ronaldo recovered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Titanius Maximus flexed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)

Jake Miller started swinging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Miller (@jakemiller)

Ronnie Woo turned sideways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Brant Daugherty rinsed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brant Daugherty (@brantdaugherty)

Anthony Bowens moved to LA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Max Emerson played fetch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Mehcad Brooks held his ball high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks)

Miles McMillan charged his phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan)

Gus Kenworthy took a bath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

Davey Wavey masked up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davey Wavey (@officialdaveywavey)

Wilson Cruz got some sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

And Willie Gomez cruised Miami.