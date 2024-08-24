Laith Ashley’s grip, Adam Wirthmore’s jock & James Kennedy’s tan lines

This week twinks came out in support of Kamala Harris, Jonathan Bailey showed thigh, and George Santos plead guilty.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
And Rodrigo Negrini had a seat.
One Comment*
-
Colin
why have you included a woman?