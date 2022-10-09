Laith Ashley’s Spanish tongue, Shawn Mendes’ swim trunks, & Colton Haynes’ directions

Brush up on the top 10 highest-grossing LGBTQ films of all time, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jared Rosenberg read a book.
@jareadforfilth When youve been reading in the same spot and havent moved in hours 💀👵🏻🤕 #booktok #booktoker #booktokker #bookstagram #fyp #fy #milennialproblems #evelynhugo #thesevenhusbandsofevelynhugo #atla #avatarthelastairbender #instagay ♬ original sound – Mae
Scot Pilié enjoyed some time alone.
@scotpilie_wx When my boyfriend leaves…no responsibilities #boyfriends #lgbt #funny #whendadisaway #whendadcomeshome ♬ original sound – ojccccc
Billy Duke recalled his closeted years.
@itsbillyduke my mom and aunt prob so thankful they had their wine #lgbt #funnygirl #leamichele #fyp ♬ son original – billy duke
Colton Haynes gave directions.
@scotthoying WHAT did you just say? 🤨 @coltonhaynes ♬ original sound – Dylan Adler
Laith Ashley spoke Spanish.
@laith_ashley #dominican #bachata #OverwatchMe #fyp @Romeo Santos ♬ original sound – Laith Ashley De La Cruz
Christopher Côté kept it clean.
@christophercoteoff😂😂😂😂❤️sorry i cant keep serious
Tom Allen listened to 50 Shades of Grey.
@chadandjt Listening to 50 Shades of Grey in public. #sex #50shadesofgrey #reading ♬ original sound – Chad and JT
Michael Alisa showed off some Samoan moves
@its_michaelalisa Thought I’d throw some Samoan dance in it and I’m low key feelin it lol. What other variations yall got? #samoa #polynesia ♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé
Shawn Mendes walked the beach.
@pichichipixxbackup Replying to @C Y N T H I A ♬ original sound – Pichichipixx Backup
And Rafael Güeto made dinner.
@rafaelgueto Cooking with love #cook #recipe #healthy #fit ♬ original sound – follow me,im cool 💋
2 Comments
MacAdvisor
I so hope Colton returns to his tradition of wearing spectacular Halloween costumes. Miss them.
bachy
I’ll march my band out!
I’ll beat my drum!
And if I’m fanned out –
Your turn at bat, sir
At least I didn’t fake it –
Hat, sir, I guess I didn’t make it!