TIKTALK

Laith Ashley’s Spanish tongue, Shawn Mendes’ swim trunks, & Colton Haynes’ directions

By

then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jared Rosenberg read a book.

@jareadforfilth When youve been reading in the same spot and havent moved in hours 💀👵🏻🤕 #booktok #booktoker #booktokker #bookstagram #fyp #fy #milennialproblems #evelynhugo #thesevenhusbandsofevelynhugo #atla #avatarthelastairbender #instagay ♬ original sound – Mae

Scot Pilié enjoyed some time alone.

@scotpilie_wx When my boyfriend leaves…no responsibilities #boyfriends #lgbt #funny #whendadisaway #whendadcomeshome ♬ original sound – ojccccc

Billy Duke recalled his closeted years.

@itsbillyduke my mom and aunt prob so thankful they had their wine #lgbt #funnygirl #leamichele #fyp ♬ son original – billy duke

Colton Haynes gave directions.

@scotthoying WHAT did you just say? 🤨 @coltonhaynes ♬ original sound – Dylan Adler

Laith Ashley spoke Spanish.

@laith_ashley #dominican #bachata #OverwatchMe #fyp @Romeo Santos ♬ original sound – Laith Ashley De La Cruz

Christopher Côté kept it clean.

@christophercoteoff😂😂😂😂❤️sorry i cant keep serious

♬ UNHOLY X PONY BY ALTÉGO – ALTÉGO

Tom Allen listened to 50 Shades of Grey.

@chadandjt Listening to 50 Shades of Grey in public. #sex #50shadesofgrey #reading ♬ original sound – Chad and JT

Michael Alisa showed off some Samoan moves

@its_michaelalisa Thought I’d throw some Samoan dance in it and I’m low key feelin it lol. What other variations yall got? #samoa #polynesia ♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé

Shawn Mendes walked the beach.

@pichichipixxbackup Replying to @C Y N T H I A ♬ original sound – Pichichipixx Backup

And Rafael Güeto made dinner.

@rafaelgueto Cooking with love #cook #recipe #healthy #fit ♬ original sound – follow me,im cool 💋