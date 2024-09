I never had time to go to a Diddy party. I forgot he had opened up on our last tour [NSYNC’s Celebrity Tour in 2002] until all this kind of came about [Diddy’s arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering]. But yeah it’s kinda horrible.



I never kind of liked him. The very last show [on the tour], in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin [Timberlake] and being like, ‘You need to drop these F-ers. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].



I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.’ I’m like, ‘At my own show? What the hell!’ So I never liked him.



Lance Bass speaking to Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ about Diddy’s shady behavior back in the day.