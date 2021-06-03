Lance Bass and Michael Turchin announce they’re having twins

Former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have announced they will be the fathers to twins later this year.

The pair told People Magazine that their most recent attempt at surrogacy succeeded and that the children–a boy and a girl–are due this November. They added that they each donated sperm to each fertilize an egg.

“It has been quite the journey,” Bass admitted.

“We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare,” Turchin added. “This time around, we had to start all over again from the beginning.”

“And during a pandemic,” Bass agreed.

“I love that our mentality is definitely changing in the community,” Bass elaborated. “There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye. We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going through that too.’”

In the same interview, Bass said he hoped the babies would arrive early, before Halloween. “They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed,” he joked. The pair had also teased their announcement by filming a horror movie trailer and uploading it to TikTok.

Earlier this year, the couple had spoken about their earlier, failed attempts at becoming dads through surrogacy. The couple had already gone through nine failed attempts at IVF as well as miscarriages and had opened the door to adoption as an alternative.