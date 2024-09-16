

I think about where my life would have been, and especially being a closeted person in a state like Mississippi. Like, how long would it have taken me to realize who I was? Would I have been that type of person to just kind of try to ignore those feelings and actually marry that girlfriend of mine?



I knew at that moment [going to Orlando to audition for ‘NSYNC for the first time], like, holy crap, I don’t think I’m going back to Mississippi.



I don’t know how far I would have taken living in a place like [Mississippi], and not being a part of a business like entertainment, where it was so easy to be yourself and to be free.



I think about that all the time, and I think entertainment saved me, like, saved my life. I would be so bored.



Lance Bass speaking to Us Weekly about what his reality may have been like had he stayed closeted in Mississipppi.