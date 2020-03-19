Lance Bass says he and husband may adopt if tenth round of IVF fails

When we read about same-sex couples successfully having children, it’s easy to forget how difficult the process can sometimes prove to be. One couple who knows all about that is *NSYNC singer and businessman Lance Bass and his husband, artist Michael Turchin.

The couple have previously spoken of the trouble they’d had to become dads. Most recently, a ninth round of IVF treatment resulted in their surrogate becoming pregnant but miscarrying at the eight-week stage last August.

It was the first time their surrogate became pregnant following IVF treatment, and they even knew the sex of the embryo – a boy – so it was a particular blow for the couple.

“We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you’re going through IVF,” Bass told Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t even know that as we were going through this, but we’ve met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it.

“Getting over that has been hard. It’s like all these hopes and dreams I had won’t be happening this time. But everything happens for a reason and when it needs to happen, it’ll have to happen.”

He said that he and Turchin, who he married in 2014, were not giving up.

“It’s been a very long process, years in the making… There have been a lot of ups and downs—way more downs than ups.”

They intend to try a tenth round of IVF soon. If that fails, they may consider adoption.

“Of course, in a perfect world, I would love to have my own kids. But if it’s not meant in the cards, then it’s not meant in the cards and there are plenty of kids who need adopting. So, I’m not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time.”