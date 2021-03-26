Lance Bass is about to show off something really, really big

Former boy-bander turned entrepreneur Lance Bass reportedly plans to open the “biggest gay nightclub in the USA.” The *NSYNC singer has announced he has signed the lease for the historic Rage nightclub in West Hollywood.

Bass already co-owns the popular gay bar & restaurant Rocco’s, located just across the street from Rage. Rage operated for 37 years as a staple of the Los Angeles gay scene before falling victim to COVID-19 closures last year. Local news outlet WeHoVille now reports that Bass has signed the lease for the Rage building,

Related: WeHo wants to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a library named after her

“Monte and John have been ferociously diligent in securing the perfect businesses to secure the spaces left vacant from the COVID pandemic and to escalate a revival of WeHo for future generations,” said club promoter Andrew Scott of Rage’s owners, Monte Overstreet and John Cole. “Despite what naysayers have said, Monte and John are once again proving to be visionaries in the evolution of gay culture in West Hollywood.”

Cole and Overstreet had previously received some criticism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for not doing enough to help tenets operating queer-themed businesses. Several popular West Hollywood establishments catering to an LGBTQ crowd in Overstreet/Cole-owned properties–including Rage, Flaming Saddles, and Gold Coast–all shuttered permanently due to social distancing guidelines.

WeHoVille has further linked the leasing of Rage to Bass to a strange website and Instagram posts trumpeting “the biggest gay nightclub in the USA is coming to WeHo this year.” The promotion appears to tease Bass’ opening of the revitalized Rage, though no opening date has been officially announced.