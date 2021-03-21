Lance Bass’s flashback, bouncing pecs & the ‘running in high heels’ challenge

They may not hit as hard as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy performance, or Billy Eichner’s flopped marriage proposal, but TikTok’s got a ton of fresh new clips this week. Here’s a few we found just for you:
Eddie Eduardo auditioned for Baywatch.
@gingereddie1I want to play CJ Parker #muscles #baywatch #fitness #runner #chestday #pecs
DeMoynedre’ ran in heels.
@cityboiixxReply to @lizsaysoyvey I can do anything 💁🏾♂️👠 ##heelschallenge ##foryou ##gay
Chris Viola asked the tough questions.
@chrissviolaa& I oop 🙂 ##fyp ##gay ##lgbt ##viral
Schuyler Reeves cracked a pineapple open with his thighs.
@shoelerroovesMight as well just jump to a coconut #fyp#DoritosFlatLife#pineapplechallenge#PepsiHalftimeChallenge
Dr. Karen Tang, MD had a lesson for Marjorie Taylor Greene
@karentangmdIt’s the science for me, sorry Marjorie…
Lance Bass proved he’s still got it.
@lance@chris and @ianpaget_ have chosen a side! They have great taste. Figured this song is fitting for the day. ##BoybandWars ##NSYNC ##ByeByeBye
Wyatt Vinson responded to a troll.
@what_if_wyattAnswer to @the_shisuiuchiha what possesses y’all to ask trans people sh like this?? ##trans ##ftm ##lgbt
Rob Wesley read his Gay B C’s.
@robbwesleyThe sashay though 🤣 ##fyp ##yourpage ##foryourpage ##foryoupage ##gay ##bi ##lgbt ##lgbtq
Edward Nunes slapped his boyfriend.
@edandaxelAre you also jealous? 🙄 ##fyp ##pravoce ##couplegoals ##gaycouple ##loveislove @lucaszaxel2 @edwardnunes
Olivia Hush came out to her brother.
@theoriginaloliveHe thought I was American 🙄
And this straight guy got a big surprise.
@kmmcnuttNo booty hole is safe 😭 ##spooky ##fyp ##ColdDays ##volleyball