TikTalk

Lance Bass’s flashback, bouncing pecs & the ‘running in high heels’ challenge

By

They may not hit as hard as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy performance, or Billy Eichner’s flopped marriage proposal, but TikTok’s got a ton of fresh new clips this week. Here’s a few we found just for you:

Eddie Eduardo auditioned for Baywatch.

@gingereddie1I want to play CJ Parker #muscles #baywatch #fitness #runner #chestday #pecs

♬ I’m Always Here – Jimi Jamison

DeMoynedre’ ran in heels.

@cityboiixxReply to @lizsaysoyvey I can do anything 💁🏾‍♂️👠 ##heelschallenge ##foryou ##gay

♬ original sound – DeMoynedre’ 🌹

Chris Viola asked the tough questions.

@chrissviolaa& I oop 🙂 ##fyp ##gay ##lgbt ##viral

♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzz

Schuyler Reeves cracked a pineapple open with his thighs.

@shoelerroovesMight as well just jump to a coconut #fyp#DoritosFlatLife#pineapplechallenge#PepsiHalftimeChallenge

♬ Rasputin (7″ Version) – Boney M.

Dr. Karen Tang, MD had a lesson for Marjorie Taylor Greene

@karentangmdIt’s the science for me, sorry Marjorie…

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Lance Bass proved he’s still got it.

@lance@chris and @ianpaget_ have chosen a side! They have great taste. Figured this song is fitting for the day. ##BoybandWars ##NSYNC ##ByeByeBye

♬ Bye Bye Bye – *NSYNC

Wyatt Vinson responded to a troll.

@what_if_wyattAnswer to @the_shisuiuchiha what possesses y’all to ask trans people sh like this?? ##trans ##ftm ##lgbt

♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzz

Rob Wesley read his Gay B C’s.

@robbwesleyThe sashay though 🤣 ##fyp ##yourpage ##foryourpage ##foryoupage ##gay ##bi ##lgbt ##lgbtq

♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

Edward Nunes slapped his boyfriend.

@edandaxelAre you also jealous? 🙄 ##fyp ##pravoce ##couplegoals ##gaycouple ##loveislove @lucaszaxel2 @edwardnunes

♬ zup made this sound – zup

Olivia Hush came out to her brother.

@theoriginaloliveHe thought I was American 🙄

♬ original sound – Olivia Hush (They/Her)

And this straight guy got a big surprise.

@kmmcnuttNo booty hole is safe 😭 ##spooky ##fyp ##ColdDays ##volleyball

♬ original sound – Katie McNutt