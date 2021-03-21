Lance Bass’s flashback, bouncing pecs & the ‘running in high heels’ challenge

They may not hit as hard as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy performance, or Billy Eichner’s flopped marriage proposal, but TikTok’s got a ton of fresh new clips this week. Here’s a few we found just for you:

Eddie Eduardo auditioned for Baywatch.

DeMoynedre’ ran in heels.

Chris Viola asked the tough questions.

Schuyler Reeves cracked a pineapple open with his thighs.

Dr. Karen Tang, MD had a lesson for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Lance Bass proved he’s still got it.

Wyatt Vinson responded to a troll.

Rob Wesley read his Gay B C’s.

Edward Nunes slapped his boyfriend.

Olivia Hush came out to her brother.

And this straight guy got a big surprise.