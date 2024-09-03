Paging Lara Trump: Girl, please put down the microphone!

The RNC’s co-chair is out with a new music video, a sentence that would’ve seemed unfathomable just a few short months ago.

Since being handpicked for the post in March, Lara has seemingly turned the RNC into a piggy bank for her criminally convicted father-in-law, using donations to pay for his legal fees. She’s also fired dozens of longtime staffers and threatened to abandon candidates who distance themselves from the ex-president, such as former Maryland governor Larry Hogan.

Despite garnering attention in the political press, the RNC head is still a background role. And Lara is a gal who yearns for the spotlight! During her brief tenure with the RNC, she’s already found the time to write and record a song and shoot a video for it.

Given her 78-year-old daddy-in-law’s light campaign schedule, it’s apparent the Trumps think running for president is a part time job, anyway.

Over the last year, Lara has tried to nepo her way into the entertainment sphere. She’s released a horrific cover of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down” (and then subsequently complained it was blacklisted from the radio) and tried her hand at being a very SeRiOuS nEwScAsTeR.

But so far, nothing has worked.

😔😔😔

Needing a spark, she’s released a video of herself recording a tribute to firefighters. The song, “Hero,” is a ballad about their bravery. A commendable subject, the tune starts off decently enough. A singer named Madeline Jaymes opens, singing for the first 1:20.

You’re going through the fire.

And flame is getting higher

You’re my hero

You’re my hero

You’re climbing up the ladder.

And the screams are getting louder

You’re my hero. You’re my hero.

Though far from brilliant, the lyrics are inoffensive enough. Firefighters deserve plaudits! The messenger should be irrelevant. But then… Lara Trump starts to sing. And, wow, is she bad. Even with the help of autotune. Let’s put it this way: Ivanka plays a better “rocker chick” than Lara cosplays as a middle-aged pop star.

The reviews on social media were… not kind. (Influencer Matt Bernstein put it best: if Lara “wasn’t so homophobic, a gay friend could’ve easily prevented” this monstrosity.)

RNC Chair Lara Trump releases her new music video. pic.twitter.com/iRplU6VIDy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2024

it she wasn’t so homophobic, a gay friend could have easily prevented this https://t.co/du5p8rpQSt — matt (@mattxiv) September 2, 2024

I can do anything I set my mind to https://t.co/jhPQ2mt94c — Tyler Thurston (@reedthurston) September 3, 2024

Has she heard herself — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) September 2, 2024

alt right marnie michaels https://t.co/TMLL1gtvl0 — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) September 3, 2024

As an added insult to listeners, Lara’s section of the song is nauseatingly ironic coming from her. The wannabe celeb croons about how firefighters put themselves last and “everybody first.”

“This can’t be for ‘likes,'” she squeals, as she shoots a music video for digital adulation.

Speaking of which, the lack of any mention of “Hero” on Lara’s social channels is striking. She hasn’t promoted the song once! She has been, however, plugging her internet show, “The Right View.”

The 41-year-old recently interviewed Kirk Cameron, who complained about facing discrimination in Hollywood as a social conservative right-wing nut.

Fresh stuff!

.@KirkCameron joins me to discuss his new book, surviving Hollywood, providing some much needed positivity in our world, and MUCH MORE #TheRightView pic.twitter.com/VKc5RWTSzY — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) August 30, 2024

It’s hard to believe, but the election is just nine weeks away. The latest polls reveal a very close race, with Kamala Harris narrowly ahead nationally and in several battleground states.

With all of Lara’s time in the recording studio, it’s no wonder that House and Senate Republicans are experiencing a huge money gap with Democrats. You know what they say… it ain’t over until Lara sings!