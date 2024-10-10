Lara Trump appeared on Fox News Tuesday and trashed a new election poll. It shows slightly more voters view Kamala Harris as a Presidential candidate representing “change”.

The New York Times and Siena College conducted the poll. When asked which candidate “represents change”, 46 percent said Harris while 44 percent said Trump.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, about the results. She was quick to dismiss it. She said that every time she takes a plane, other passengers pass her notes on “beverage napkins” telling her they can’t wait to vote for Trump.

“Well, I don’t believe that poll at all. And by the way, don’t take my word for it, take Joe Biden’s word for it because, he’s the one that told us the other day, Laura, that Kamala Harris is in there side-by-side with him making all the decisions, of course, that we’ve seen in that White House,” Lara Trump said.

“No one buys that Kamala Harris has the capability to do that job. And polls like that, I think, are absolutely ridiculous,” she continued.

“I get slipped beverage napkins every time I get on an airplane, saying ‘We can’t wait to vote for Trump,’ ‘Go Trump,’ ‘Trump 2024,’ or people just coming up to me these days, Laura, everywhere I go saying how excited they are to get out and vote — and vote early, when you go vote — for Donald Trump,” she added.

The internet reacts

Lara Trump’s claim about people constantly passing napkins with notes to her prompted eye rolls online.

Trump’s favors for Putin

Father-in-law, Donald Trump, probably has other things to worry about besides one poll. Controversy is growing around the claim in a new book by veteran news reporter Bob Woodward. It says Trump personally sent Russian President Vladimir Putin some Covid-testing devices early in the pandemic.

Donald Trump has trashed the book, entitled “War” and its various claims. His spokesperson, Steven Cheung, called the allegations, “made up stories” and “not true.”

However, Bloomberg reports the Kremlin yesterday confirmed the story about the Covid tests.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday the tests were sent to Russia.

Peskov went on to deny Trump and Putin had enjoyed several phone calls since Trump left office (another claim made by Woodward).

The Kamala Harris campaign was among those to condemn news about Covid tests going to Russia at a time of shortage in the US. President Joe Biden also reshared a Harris campaign video on the matter.

“The idea that Donald Trump would withhold aid from Americans to coddle Vladimir Putin serves as a stark reminder of the danger he poses if he wins a second term,” said Biden.

An American president should prioritize the safety and well-being of the American people.



Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D) went further, calling the revelation “damning.”

“It’s disqualifying. He cannot be President of the United States.”

Maybe Murphy should scribble his thoughts down on a napkin and pass them on the Lara Trump.

