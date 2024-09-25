Laron Gigger brings it all to the rink: splits, flips, twirls, acrobatic leaps, and most importantly… voguing.

Yes, voguing!

The Atlanta-based influencer has roughly 430,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, where he shares videos of himself tearing up the floor at his local indoor skatepark. And in his latest vid, he pushes the boundaries even further.

While wearing hot rainbow booty shorts.

We repeat: rainbow booty shorts.

Laron was determined to see if he could score a perfect 10… in front of 10s. As far as we can tell, he accomplishes his mission.

The proof is in the slap.

👀👀👀

Fearless on his skates, Laron wastes little time flaunting his flexibility, ripping off three splits 20 seconds into his routine. The last one, which he lands after a backflip, causes one male onlooker to stare in disbelief.

His girlfriend is glancing at him, too, with a look of, “Why can’t you do that?”

To be fair, she wasn’t the only one impressed with Laron’s moves. The 20-year-old aerialist solicited a love tap from another male bystander following his fourth split of the series.

Slap!

🤭🤭🤭

not he slapped his butt 🤣 he back at it again yall pic.twitter.com/aEQhOI0hbT — gary giggles (@wanyaaay) September 24, 2024

man all them know they liked what they saw — ARI🍒 (@ariyeonamonaee) September 25, 2024

It’s the dudes saying “damn” under the breath 😂. https://t.co/YpPCfkKVgD — SuckOnMyConfidence (@YouOnMeOnYou) September 25, 2024

Laron, who’s a brand ambassador for Fahrenheit Skates, a roller skating company based in London, has been a dancer his whole life. He discovered roller skating a couple of years ago, and views the sport as a perfect extension of his dance practice.

“The freedom, the thrill, and the sheer joy of skating quickly captured my heart, much like dance did years ago,” he told Canvas Rebel. “It felt like a natural evolution, a new way to express myself and push my creative boundaries.”

Though Laron hasn’t been skating for long, he’s already made his mark. He’s going to be featured in the first season of Roller Jam, a reality roller-dancing competition that debuts on Max next month.

A vivacious dancer, Laron has also been recognized by icons such as Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige.

Impressively, Laron maintains his dynamism on skates, where he tries to represent his queer identity. Earlier this year, he hosted a “Be Who You Are” skate party in Atlanta.

“My LGBTQ+ inclusive event celebrated diversity and self-expression, using my influence to promote a safe and joyous space for everyone,” he said.

A true product of the social media age, Laron says he doesn’t curate his content. He’s just himself out there, and doesn’t self-edit for anybody.

“What sets me apart is my authenticity. In an age where social media can often feel curated, I strive to be genuine,” he said. “I share my highs and lows, my victories and challenges, and everything in between. This realness resonates with my audience, creating a special bond.”

Laron’s athleticism, and effervescence, are a delightful combo. It’s clear he’s having a blast out there!

His first viral hit garnered more than 10 million views, and features him weaving through the rink.

While all of Laron’s moves are jaw-dropping, there is one that stands above the rest–at least to us.

Strike a pose.

Vogue!

“Throughout my journey, I made it a priority to stay authentic and genuine, always being my unapologetic self,” he said. “This authenticity resonated with many, and I gained respect not only in the LGBTQ community but also in the skate and dance communities.”

Judging by the replies on Laron’s videos, there’s some pushback against his eye-catching moves and style. Detractors comment that he shouldn’t shove his sexuality in the faces of other skaters.

One skater at the rink appears to agree. He takes off his jacket and starts beating down Laron in his rainbow shorts.

But Laron, to his credit, gets right back up. He seems to always win them over… eventually.

“This is so awesome.. I love that you saved the same guy for last 😂😭😭😂,” somebody replied.

Here at Queerty, we always applaud LGBTQ+ folk who don’t compromise. Laron is a true original, and perfect 10 in our book.

