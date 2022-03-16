Las Vegas Raiders releasing Carl Nassib

It looks like Carl Nassib’s time on the Raiders is coming to a close.

The Las Vegas football franchisee is releasing the out, defensive end, according to EPSN reporter Adam Schefter:

Raiders are releasing DE Carl Nassib, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Nassib had one season left on his three-year, $25 million deal.

In June 2021, Nassib made national headlines when he came out as gay in an Instagram video post.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” he said. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, I have the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

He noted, “I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate.” Nassib also announced a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project to mark the occasion.

In a connected written statement, he added, “Right now, I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief. Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends… did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I’m gay.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity. I do not know all the history behind our courageous LGBTQ community, but I am eager to learn and to help continue the fight for equality and acceptance.”

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” commissioner Roger Goodell said afterwards. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Later that year, Nassib took personal time away from the team after former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s emails leaked. In the emails, Gruden made derogatory remarks about Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to enter the NFL Draft. Gruden also used homophobic slurs in reference to Goodell. He resigned shortly after.

Nassib is free to sign with any team.