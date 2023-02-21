Last chance to vote in the 2023 Queerties!

There’s still time to vote in the 2023 Queerties!

We’re celebrating the LGBTQ+ community’s brightest stars, tastemakers, storytellers, and innovators for the eleventh year in a row. Don’t miss your final chance to support your faves!

From binary-busting superstars topping to the music charts, to brave notables who shook up mainstream America with their coming out stories, to more LGBTQ+ TV shows and movies than ever before, queer representation is at an all-time high.

So far, over 1.5 million ballots have been cast in this year’s Queerties, but voting ends today. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your picks.