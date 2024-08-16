Latent sexual awakenings, high-camp adventures & more international underrated queer gems to stream this weekend

Mascarpone

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Are you ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars? The Olympics may be over, but as far we’re concerned the games are just heating up! For the first time, icons from 12 different international Drag Race franchise spin-offs will compete in the same season, promising the ultimate drag competition, but also providing a showcase for the beauty and brilliance of queer culture from around the globe.

With Global All Stars premiering today on Paramount+, we’re thinking worldwide! In honor of this exciting new chapter in the Drag Race pantheon, we’re highlighting some international streaming picks from countries represented in Global All Stars.