Latent sexual awakenings, high-camp adventures & more international underrated queer gems to stream this weekend

By Lee Meyer August 16, 2024 at 12:00pm
Mascarpone

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Are you ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars? The Olympics may be over, but as far we’re concerned the games are just heating up! For the first time, icons from 12 different international Drag Race franchise spin-offs will compete in the same season, promising the ultimate drag competition, but also providing a showcase for the beauty and brilliance of queer culture from around the globe.

With Global All Stars premiering today on Paramount+, we’re thinking worldwide! In honor of this exciting new chapter in the Drag Race pantheon, we’re highlighting some international streaming picks from countries represented in Global All Stars.

Marscapone (Italy)

This 2021 romantic comedy, directed by Matteo Pilati and Alessandro Guida, tells the story of a man (Giancarlo Commare), whose world is turned upside down when his husband leaves him. Antonio, a shy and conservative guy who relied on his husband for everything, moves in with the free-spirited Denis (Eduardo Valdarnini), who encourages him to loosen up. When Antonio meets sexy pastry chef Luca (Gianmarco Saurino), he begins a passionate affair while having a sexual awakening.

Now streaming on Prime Video, Dekkoo, and Freevee.

Kath & Kimderella (Australia)

The utterly insane and iconic Aussie comedy Kath & Kim gets somehow more unhinged in this 2012 film spinoff, directed by Ted Emery. The movie sees Kath (Jane Turner) and Kim (Gina Riley) as they take a holiday to the fictional Kingdom of Papilloma, Italy, where they somehow get involved in social change, political upheaval and romance. Kath & Kimderella involves lookalikes, a farcical comedy of errors, and a surprisingly sweet coming out story for series fave Sharon (Magda Szubanski, who had recently come out in real life). Just go with it. 

Now streaming on Netflix.

PG: Psycho Goreman (Canada)

Directed by Steve Kostanski, this wild, schlocky horror comedy tells the story of Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna), who discovers a strange gem that gives her command over a cosmic, galactic maniac named Psycho Goreman, a.k.a. PG (Matthew Ninaber, voiced by Steven Vlahos). As Mimi and PG wreak havoc on their small town, intergalactic invaders descend on the planet to destroy him. This movie is full of blood, guts, and intentionally horrendous rubber suits and practical effects. Oh, and PG starts to have a gay awakening throughout the film. You know, normal alien invasion fare!

Now streaming on AMC+, Hoopla, and Shudder.

Dance Of The 41 (Mexico)

This fascinating 2020 film, directed by David Pablos, is a dramatized account of an infamous incident that occurred in Mexico. In 1901, police illegally raided a home in Mexico City and found a group of gay men, many of whom were in drag. The government tried to cover up the incident when several of the men at the party were found to be men of society—including Ignacio de la Torre y Mier (Alfonso Herrera), the son-in-law of then-president of Mexico Porfirio Díaz.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

In this SNL sketch, a group of straighties go to a drag brunch where the drag queen (John Mulaney, in a weird turn) gets a little too b*tchy.

  • Rank Amateur

    Dance of the Forty One is excellent. I don’t know why it received so little attention back in 2021.

