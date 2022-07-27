This latest monkeypox vaccine conspiracy theory might be the dumbest thing we’ve ever heard

A citizen of Gay Twitter™ just shot down the latest monkeybox vaccine conspiracy theory as only a citizen of Gay Twitter™ could.

Long story short: Apparently, there are people who believe the government is only encouraging MSM to get vaccinated so it could keep track of them for some unknown, deeply sinister reason.

Obviously, this is bullsh*t. MSM are being encouraged to get vaccinated because that is the community that has, so far, been most affected by the virus. But there is zero evidence to suggest it will remain confined to any one group.

In fact, it’s extremely common for a virus outbreak to start in one community before spreading to the greater population.

“People think the government is using the monkeypox vax info to create a registry of gay people,” Twitter user @oomfmagazine tweeted this week. “Sweetie you’re on Grindr, Scruff, AND Sniffies you do not have to worry about your name ending up on a list of f words.”

We would add that if you stream Drag Race at home, follow Colton Haynes on Instagram, or read Queerty, you’re also probably on that fictional list.

Now, some responses…

Spotify top 5 artists it’s all they need — Latinomuse (@Latinomuse) July 26, 2022

The ‘suggested friends’ lists on my social media alone suggest that all the data they have on me is 💅 https://t.co/bOM0fc3CmN — Regina Vanderslut (@RVanderslut) July 26, 2022

People will believe anything about mass vaccination programs except that they’re legitimately trying to help you — Dylan Fabas (@fabasaurusrex) July 26, 2022

I know those conspiracy theorists arent gay or know any gay people because they clearly are unfamiliar with Z72.52 for PrEP… https://t.co/rBJD5O1iex — JYNNEOS from the block (@kholerakardash) July 26, 2022

fire island atlantis cruise year round pass — pillow princess (@brattyboochie) July 26, 2022

On a serious note: As on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 the total confirmed number of monkeypox cases in the United States was 3,591. You can stay up-to-date on the spread in your area by checking this CDC map, which tracks cases by state.

At present, there are two types of smallpox vaccines being used to combat monkeypox. Past data suggests they are both up to 85% effective, although the CDC says there’s no data on the effectiveness of either vaccine for the current outbreak.

Vaccines have been in short supply, but the Department of Health and Human Services said 786,000 additional doses are prepared for shipment and will be deployed in the U.S. by the end of the month.

