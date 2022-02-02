The latest turn in the saga of Adele in Vegas has fans VERY upset

The announcement that embattled pop siren Adele will perform at the BRIT Awards later this month has sent fans into a frenzy, especially as word comes regarding the future of her postponed Las Vegas residency.

Adele has spent the past two weeks in damage control mode after the sudden postponement of her new concert series “Weekends with Adele” at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Just one day before the scheduled opening, a weeping Adele posted a video to her Instagram announcing the postponement citing “COVID-related delays.” Caesar’s Palace confirmed the postponement of the entire run, scheduled from January to April. The hotel/casino did not explain the reasons behind the decision.

With many frustrated travelers already having paid for tickets, hotel rooms, and airline fares Adele began making apology calls to her fans. Amid the mess, reports began to surface detailing ongoing fights between the singer, her longtime set designer Esmeralda Devlin and Caesar’s Palace staff. Word also began to circulate of strained relations between Adele and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele had also canceled a scheduled appearance at the BRIT Awards, though organizers for the awards show had issued pleas for her to reconsider.

Now it appears those pleas worked. Adele took to Instagram Feb. 1 to announce that she would, indeed, appear on the show to perform.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!,” she captioned. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch [of The Graham Norton Show] while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

We suspect the last comment is meant to dispel any speculation that her relationship with Paul has hit the rocks.

Adele’s announcement comes as word has leaked out of Caesar’s Palace that the entire planned set for her residency is being torn down.

Las Vegas journalist Scott Roben reports that sources within Caesar’s Palace have confirmed the massive set and expensive sound system the singer demanded are being removed.

Roben believes the residency will be canceled altogether.

The sound system Adele and her team insisted upon is being taken out, the original equipment is being re-installed. Source believes Adele may be picked up by Park MGM (Dolby Live) or Resorts World, but doesn't think she'll return to Caesars Palace. A costly debacle. (2/2) — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) February 1, 2022

“Industry source believes Adele’s residency is done at Caesars Palace, as all preparations for the production have stopped, the sets have been loaded out and there’s no activity related to addressing concerns that presumably led to the cancellation,” he wrote on Twitter. “The sound system Adele and her team insisted upon is being taken out, the original equipment is being re-installed. The source believes Adele may be picked up by Park MGM (Dolby Live) or Resorts World but doesn’t think she’ll return to Caesars Palace. A costly debacle.”

Caesar’s Palace continues to look for performers to fill the vacancy left by Adele’s postponement, with country star Keith Urban already scheduled to take over several dates.

The announcement of Adele’s performance at the BRIT Awards, as well as the reports of her Caesar’s Palace set getting torn down, has triggered some of the singer’s fans into speaking their minds on Twitter…

Holding my concert tickets. My hotels are free and flight was $150 a ticket. But they offered $60 a plane ticket to refund which is a no lol — Kennstro (@Kennstro) February 2, 2022

I have friends who had tickets for her in London Wembley in 2017. She never called ANY of them. Vocal failure is sort of out of her control, the Vegas residency she should have given at least 24hrs notice — Christine Hunter (@ChristineHunte2) February 2, 2022

It's sad to be hearing that you are disappointing your fans over boyfriend problems. And also that you seem to have turned into a demanding diva, i.e. having a fit over your Las Vegas sets! Really? — Shirley Brady (@Gommyatthebeach) February 2, 2022

How about an update on plans to reschedule Vegas? — Heidi Lyn Lowe (@hlh4shots) February 2, 2022

The manner in which you cancelled your Las Vegas shows was very unprofessional and for such weak reasons. You proved to be a huge disappointment. Guess you think your to big for your britches now. Was a big fan. No longer — Vic (@kelownaolde) February 2, 2022