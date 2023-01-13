Latin heartthrob Bad Bunny just signed on to one of TV’s most-anticipated LGBTQ+ projects

Chart-topping musician and perpetual heartthrob Bad Bunny is adding another tally to his LGBTQ+ allyship scoreboard. Just when we thought we couldn’t love him more, the Puerto Rican singer has stepped up to help bankroll one of the most anticipated queer YA series of the year.

The rights to the TV adaptation of Adam Silvera’s hit novel They Both Die at the End have been the subject of a bidding war since their deal with HBO fell through. On January 9th, Deadline announced that Netflix had officially acquired the rights, with Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen attached as showrunner.

Also announced were some of the show’s executive producers, which include Van Dusen, Silvera, and Bad Bunny himself.

They Both Die at the End tells the story of Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio, two boys contacted by the fatality-predicting DeathCast service and told they have 24 hours left to live. The two, strangers to one another, connect through the Last Friend app and make the most of their final day together, falling in love in the process.

One of the most streamed artists in the world helping this explicitly queer love story make it to the screen is a big enough deal, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for Benito. Fans are entirely familiar with the 28-year-old’s history of LGBTQ+ support, from standing up for our fallen trans sisters to fighting gender norms in his fashion.

He even heated up the VMAs stage in 2022 by sharing deep kisses with two of his dancers.

One female dancer, and one male:

See? We don’t just love him for being hot! Like, that’s part of it, but still.

Admittedly, he actually has made one glaringly homophobic move as of late: he’s archived a number of his thirst-worthy Instagram posts.

Thankfully, plenty of admirable content lives on over on his Twitter:

*DIA 6 DE CUARENTENA* se puede tomar SOL desde casa 🏠☀️ pic.twitter.com/NS1TIWPpzO — B (@sanbenito) March 20, 2020

