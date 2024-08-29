Ecuadorian pop star Johann Vera is sharing his truth.

While the 28-year-old may not be a household name in the US, he’s garnered a loyal following in South America ever since starting his career by appearing on The X Factor in Colombia as a preteen in 2007.

In 2015, he received international acclaim as a contestant on Ricky Martin and Simon Cowell’s Spanish-language music competition series La Banda.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Since then, Vera has released a string of singles, including: “Donde Nací”, “Vuelo a París,” “Astronauta” and “Pretty Girl,” appeared on the TV shows Club 57, Master Chef Ecuador, and the upcoming series Champeta, el ritmo de la Tierra.

He’s a bonafide star with more than 1.2 million followers, who is also incredibly handsome!

Vera is now opening up about his sexuality with the release of his latest single and music video “Closet.” The entertainer shared the clip noting how he had written the song two years ago while sitting in a closet.

“I always thought these things didn’t need to be discussed publicly. Now that I look back, I was afraid to accept myself and put forward what was known but I hid,” Vera wrote in an Instagram post.

While he doesn’t mention how he specifically identifies, Vera noted: “Although I love women too, at that time I was in love with a man.”

In the lyrics, he describes not wanting to hide his relationship any further by singing: “I am no longer going to introduce him as a friend, I am coming out of a closet that has never existed.”

While fans have overwhelming reacted positively to the song and to Vera’s vulnerability in expressing his authentic self, others very close to the singer have not.

In an emotional social media video, Vera teared up explaining that he wanted to share “Closet” with his parents but they would not watch it.

His parents are worried he’ll lose support for being honest about who he is, something Vera said he feared too but “I have to trust my instinct.”

Not having your parents on your side is a gut punch, but perhaps there’s no better consolation than having the approval of arguably the biggest gay Latin pop star in the world.

Shortly after “Closet” was released, Vera was surprised with a video message from the one and only Ricky Martin.

The newly out singer was appearing on the popular Univision morning show Despierta América when the Livin’ La Vida Loca hitmaker shared his unwavering support that began when the duo first worked together on La Banda.

“From the first minute we saw you in La Banda, we knew you were very talented and very special,” Martin said in the clip.

“Much success, much focus, much peace above all. I think it is extremely important that you are well, mentally, in your heart, to be able to achieve many things. I think you are on the right path, keep surrounding yourself with positive people.”

We truly hope his parents come around, but in the meantime welcome to the family, Johann Vera!

Watch as Vera recreates a Calvin Klein campaign in his music video “Cielo” and then check out more of his sizzling photos from his amazing Instagram below: