Puerto Rican rapper and singer Guaynaa is not ashamed to flaunt his thirst trap game.

The 31-year-old has been a fan of displaying his muscular physique since first rising to fame with the success of his 2019 single “Rebota.”

Whether posing in a speedo or getting that shirtless gym pup, Guaynaa – whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez – knows how to give his fans what they want.

Now he’s decided to take his body posturing to the next level by becoming the first reggaeton artist to open an OnlyFans account.

Guaynaa has nothing to hide and was refreshingly honest when asked why he decided to join the explicit content platform.

“Because I feel comfortable showing myself to the world, and because I like reading fans’ reactions,” he told the Spanish outlet Shangay. “I wanted to have a different space to contribute to popular culture, mainly targeting women and people from the LGTBIQ+ community.”

Wave that queerbaiting flag, bro!

Guaynaa has been a vocal LGBTQ+ ally and previously showed his support in a TikTok where he proclaimed his love for his queer fans.

“I’m a huge fan of the LGBTQ+ community and what they’ve achieved with their consistent struggle and planning, right?” he said in a 2022 video. “They’ve set a standard in society in some pretty difficult conditions like the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s and they still have complications from closed-minded people.”

And since many (or all) of his subscribers on OnlyFans are queer men, he loves hearing their thoughts on his racy content.

“I do it every day, because I go in to read the messages and do live streams too,” he told Shangay. “What I do is show love and affection all the time, which is the most important thing.”

Interestingly, he also admitted performing at Madrid Pride this year was one of things that helped push him to let it all hang out on OnlyFans.

The entertainer, who is married to social media star Lele Pons, performed a medley of hits and stripped off his shirt at the Spanish capital’s Pride celebration entitled Orgullo Madrid.

“On the one hand, yes [perfoming at Pride inspired the move to OF]. But it’s true that I feel that I’ve made it clear from the beginning that my behaviors and patterns have always been very inclusive in each musical project,” Guaynaa said, before doubling-down on wanting to level the playing field when it comes to male exhibitionism.

“I’ve always been committed to the sexualization of the male body, and there’s a common thread between my music and what I show on OnlyFans.”

While he’s not offering any hardcore action, he said subscribers can expect “very interesting and carefully crafted artistic photos, which leave little to the imagination… or sometimes nothing. So, those who are curious, go to the page… and zoom in.”

If interested in zooming in, a monthly subscription to Guaynna’s OnlyFans will cost you $40. In the meantime, here are a few more SFW images from his free Instagram & Twitter accounts:

