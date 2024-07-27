So… did something big happen in the news this past week — like in the world of politics or future of the country or anything?

Never mind that, we’ve been too busy keeping up with the gays amidst the start of Leo season.

In the past week, Madonna launched her Brat summer, French male divers welcomed us to the Paris Olympics and Tom Daley debunked the Village’s infamous “anti-sex” beds.

Plus, Grindr bottoms got in their feels, upcoming action flick Borderlands made a questionable cut, and Allison Reese’s Kamala Harris impression had us cackling

In other corners of the internet, we’ve been fantasizing about Fire Island, diving into deals, and predictably, thinking a lot about Laura Dern.

Without any further ado, get dazzed by the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week….

1. Orville Peck’s Stampede era

Image Credit: Orville Peck Online Store

No one delivers a duet like Orville Peck! Our favorite queer crooner is dropping his third album — comprised of team-ups with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, and Willie Nelson collab “Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other” — on August 2.

The full record isn’t out yet, but I can already tell Stampede Vol. 2 (available to pre-order on standard vinyl for $44.98 and gold for $49.98) is going to be a must-have. It’s also a good excuse to snatch up his shirtless Pride 2024 Tee ($40) before it sells out. Yeehaw indeed!

2. A candle to relive that special “Fire Island Fling”

Image Credit: VirginsOnFire/Etsy

Summer doesn’t last forever, but your scent memories can with this soy candle dedicated to Fire Island Pines memories. Crafted by queer and New York-based biz Virgins on Fire Candle Co., “Fire Island Fling” (whose 9-oz size sells for $25 on Etsy) features hints of tonka, oud, and sandalwood with a 45-50 hour burn time.

But does it really smell like the Pines? According to the description, it’s “outdoorsy, slightly seductive, and perfect for any space — even the Meat Rack.” Though it warns against actually burning it there, because “you’ll start a fire or some sh*t.” LOL.

3. Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers’ new Olympics recap podcast

The sanitation of The Seine be damned, the 2024 Olympics have begun in Paris, France! To be honest, the game’s rules, scoring, and precision have always been beyond my pay grade. Just give me the gymnastics section, celeb sightings, and gay highlights, and I’m good.

Thankfully, Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers are demystifying the Olympics (and cracking us up in the process) with their new recap podcast Two Guys, Five Rings. Over 15 episodes, the two funny men will “discuss the top storylines, obsess over Paris culture, and find out what really goes on in the Olympic Village.” You can stay abreast of their big updates on Spotify or wherever your stream your podcasts.

4. Back-to-school deals on whimsical home goods

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

OK, so I’m too old to participate in back-to-school season. But you’re never too old to celebrate back-to-school sale season. My advice for any eagle-eyed gay with a tight pocketbook is look out for discounts on clothes and home goods as the upcoming freshman class prepares to move in.

After all, whimsy (and shower caddies) are not exclusive to the dorm room. Speaking of which, some of my personal faves at Urban Outfitters right now are the Heart Shower Caddy ($49), David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Poster ($10), and Spilled Drinks Bath Mat ($39), which is equally as fun as a shower-martini without the calories.

5. Everything we know about Luca Guadagnino’s Queer so far

Omar Apollo will be making his acting debut in Luca Guadagnino's film ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. pic.twitter.com/oko7UN3Xs2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2024

Call Me By Your Name and Challengers director Luca Guadagnino typically gives the gays everything they want, but his new movie — entitled Queer — might just take it to the next level. Set in 1940’s Mexico City, the romantic drama follows expat Lee (portrayed by Daniel Craig) who meets a young man named Allerton (Drew Starkey) struggling with addiction after being discharged from the navy. And this is no clickbait sitch either; the short story it’s based upon is very, very gay.

OK, so we don’t know a lot about Queer. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who gave us Challengers‘ iconic club-ready score) are helming the soundtrack and Jason Schwartzman, Drew Droege, and Lesley Manville are also making appearances. But if that wasn’t enough, resident heartthrob Omar Apollo just announced he’s joining the cast this week!

The film is set to premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival next month, and I’ve never been hungrier for a trailer.

6. DragCon Merch

Image Credit: World of Wonder

If missing out on the chaos and fabulousness of last weekend’s DragCon is giving you major FOMO, don’t sashay away just yet! You can still snag its gag-worthy merch selection — like the Betsey Johnson x RuPaul’s DragCon T-Shirt ($40), I Walked the Pink Carpet Mug (on sale for $5), and Slay Bucket Hat ($15) online.

And as we celebrate the crowning of the latest addition to the Drag Race Hall of Fame, it’s the perfect time to buy your own All Stars Season 9 Benefactress Badge ($10)… and gear up for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, whose premiere is already less than a month away.

7. The Man With 1000 Kids on Netflix

Your next infuriating and addictive docuseries binge-watch is here. Netflix’s The Man With 1000 Kids is aptly titled, telling the story of serial sperm donor Jonathan Meijer and the affected families — including several LGBTQ+ couples — across the globe who united to stop him.

I felt a full range of emotions throughout the three-part series (which Meijer declined to participate in), and can safely say I will never look at sperm banks the same.

8. Laura Dern being Laura Dern

Laura Dern dropped out of college because UCLA would not allow her to take a leave of absence to film "Blue Velvet."



She gave David Lynch's script to the head of the film department in order to convince him, but he fired back at her: “First of all, if you make this choice, you… pic.twitter.com/0Yrm1MtuNM — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2024

Every day, I wake up feeling thankful that I’m alive at the same time as Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern. The 57-year-old (who deserved to win Best Supporting Actress for Wild, and I will never get off this soapbox) gave us even more reasons to love her in a recent appearance on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.

As Dern told hosts Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson, UCLA professors forced her to drop out after she nabbed a role in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet. (“You are no longer welcome at UCLA,” they told her.) Now, the film is required viewing for students pursuing a masters in film. “[It] pisses me off,” she said. And rightfully so!

The Big Little Lies queen also recounted the time her mother Diane Ladd helped her pack for a production when she was 16 years old. “My mom brings me like a Samsonite makeup case … and I open it up and it’s full of contraception. Like, rubbers, every rubber, every you know, anything you can imagine for protection,” Dern recalled. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’m not having sex yet’ … [and she said,] ‘Well, you never know. You gotta be protected. You must be protected.'”

My campaign to get the Dern family to adopt me continues!

9. Getting your caffeine fix from this queer-owned coffee biz

No one understands the almighty power of caffeine like the gays, so you can certainly trust the brews and beans of LGBTQ+-founded company Explorer Cold Brew. Their organic and fair-trade coffee touts itself as the go-to for “the caffeine-conscious.”

Fittingly, buyers can opt for classic, half-caf, or decaf when they purchase their ready-to-drink Cold Brew Cans (12-pack for $47.99) or 32-oz Cold Brew Concentrate, which makes 20 cups and starts at $40.49. Plus, every box purchased helps fund “clean water access for someone in need for an entire month.”

10. The summer bleach, as modeled by Zane Phillips

Zane Phillips debuts new hairstyle vis his Instagram! pic.twitter.com/2KMYBe0SNK — Zane Phillips Updates (@zanearchive) July 24, 2024

This past Wednesday, I boldly went where few many gay men have gone before: platinum blonde. While MEL Magazine‘s Joseph Longo once observed that when “a gay man bleaches his hair, it’s a sign that he’s going through a crisis,” I promise that I’m OK! Now that my scalp has stopped peeling and the bleach fumes have cleared, I’m prepared to spend the rest of summer proving that blondes do have more fun.

Of course, Fire Island actor and certified hottie Zane Phillips had to upstage me with his own “iceman cometh” moment, which he debuted on Instagram Stories. Naturally, he looks incredible. Whatever — great minds think alike!