Laura Ingraham defends Dave Chappelle’s transphobia, even though he called her a “c*nt”

As a general rule of thumb, you know you’re probably in the wrong if Laura Ingraham is coming to your defense. And that’s just what happened to comic Dave Chappelle.
Chappelle is once again under fire for making transphobic remarks in his new Netflix special, including declaring himself “Team TERF!” (the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist), voicing his support for transphobic author J.K. Rowling, and talking obsessively about trans women’s genitalia, among other things.
GLADD, National Black Justice Coalition, and several other civil rights groups have all issued statements condemning his transphobia and urging Netflix to pull the special from its platform, and former Dear White People showrunner Jaclyn Moore, who transitioned during the pandemic, said she’s “done” working with Netflix “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”
One person who is squarely in Chappelle’s corner, however, is Ingraham, who defended him last night on her show, saying he’s just another victim of the woke liberal “mob” and transphobia is awesome and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.
“The mob never sleeps,” she proclaimed. “The same left-wing forces that built them up are trying to tear them down!”
She continued, “The fact is there is no satisfying the insane left that today’s Democrat Party’s spawned and projects. There’s no point in anyone trying to placate them or even paying attention to them, because there will always come a day when you’ll fall short of their constantly moving woke goalposts.”
“Unless you are 100% compliant and ready to compromise your beliefs for every leftist crusade, they will eventually come for you anyway. Just ask Dave.”
It’s interesting Ingraham is defending Chappelle, considering he called her a “b*tch” and a “c*nt” just last year after she made racist remarks about LeBron James. But apparently she’s willing to overlook all that if it means they can bond over their shared hatred of trans people and Democrats.
Chapelle has responded to the latest backlash by saying, “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it. F*ck Twitter. F*ck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid-ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.”
You know what else is real life? The fact that 2020 marked the most violent year on record for attacks on trans and gender non-conforming people, according to the HRC. Sadly, 2021 is shaping up to be about as bad. The majority of victims are Black and Latinx trans women. And Chappelle’s incessant attacks on them are definitely not helping.
Watch Ingraham’s defense of Chappelle below. Or don’t.
Creamsicle
I watched Chappelle’s special. I didn’t get the overall impression that Chappelle was targeting and attacking trans people. He was comparing the entire LGBTQ+ movement to the Movement for Racial Equality and pondering out loud why one was able to redefine culture in the span of a decade, and the other struggled to even get off the ground at the Seneca Falls Convention.
I’m a gay person of color and actually think that Chappelle’s opinion represents a kind of intersectionality that a lot of young progressives simply do not want to acknowledge, in favor of a much more simplistic political narrative that all marginalized people exist in solidarity by default, which is simply not true. Chappelle even touched on it by mentioning the number of black people violently attacking AAPI in 2020 and 2021, which may hit close to home since his wife is Asian and his children are biracial.
Queer people of color know this divided reality, because we live it. Education and outreach are more effective than excommunication and outrage, but it requires the educator to face the discomfort of building a personal relationship that can supercede the preconceived notions of others and understanding that others will have a reactionary approach to understanding trangenderism, even in the rare case that they WANT to understand the trans experience better. Queer POC often need to navigate this because we need to navigate our love for families who may not have any education nor willingness to be educated on LGBTQ+ politics. My own parents don’t actually fully accept me as a gay man. I still love them even though they will likely die before ever asking to meet my partner.
Code Switching and being the uncomfortable educator is expected of POC in a LOT of different situations. It’s necessary to reciprocate in this case, and maybe it’s as simple as Chapelle needing to talk to a Centrist Gen X trans person of color. He certainly placed his relationship with a trans comic at the center of the special towards the end, and maybe had she not died by suicide, she would have been the person to educate him over time through an authentic human relationship.
Chapelle is a very successful Gen X’er. It is normal for him to be out of touch with cultural politics that are only becoming mainstream as the generation after him is beginning to recognize our power. The social and political landscape has completely transformed since the days of Chappelle’s Show, which aired just after George Bush Jr. sailed back into re-election by turning Marriage Equality into the election’s hot potato almost 20 years ago, back when most elected Democrats believed in “traditional marriage.”