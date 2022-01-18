faux news

Laura Ingraham dragged after her gleeful Covid segment sinks to new depths

By

Fox News host Laura Ingraham appeared giddy Monday night when delivering the news that General Mark Milley, the highest-ranking US military officer, tested positive for Covid.

In “Positively Boosted,” a recurring segment on her show where she flippantly highlights vaccinated public figures who catch the disease, Ingraham discussed the 63-year-old general’s diagnosis.

The segment includes cartoon syringes and zany theme music.

“All right, the triple vaxxed Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley – our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for Covid yesterday,” Ingraham said while clapping.

Related: Laura Ingraham suffers on-air meltdown over Pete Buttigieg

“And who else? General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, also positively boosted.”

Despite the graphic next to her that notes Milley is experiencing only mild symptoms, Ingraham does not mention that the vaccine has been shown to be extremely effective at protecting against severe illness, hospitalization and death from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“We certainly hope they’re all healthy and fine, but stop pushing your mandates on us,” Ingraham says later in the segment.

The words of Curtis Ingraham, Laura’s older, gay brother, come to mind: “She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead,” he said in 2018.

Here’s how it played out on Twitter: