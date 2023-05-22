Laura Ingraham’s gay brother celebrates her impending demise: “My sister’s day of reckoning is long overdue”

Fox News had a major shakeup earlier this month when resident homophobe Tucker Carlson was ousted not long after the rightwing propaganda network agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million in damages over lies it peddled about Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Now, word on the street is that the network’s other resident homophobe, Laura Ingraham, whose name was on the witness list in the Dominion lawsuit, could be next.

The chatter started late last week, when Jon Cooper tweeted, “With one gif, let me know how you’ll feel to see Laura Ingraham OUT at Fox News.”

With one gif, let me know how you'll feel to see Laura Ingraham OUT at Fox News. ? pic.twitter.com/akeLvPp9Dd — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 17, 2023

It didn’t take long for Ingraham’s brother Curtis, who never misses an opportunity to roast his awful baby sister, to join in. He shared Cooper’s tweet, along with the caption: “My sister’s day of reckoning is long overdue.”

My sister’s day of reckoning is long overdue. https://t.co/b6oz8YLMU6 — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) May 18, 2023

The rivalry between Curtis, who is gay, and Laura, who hates LGBTQ+ people, is long, well-documented, and seemingly unending.

In the past, Curtis has publicly called her “nauseating” and a “monster” and, in a 2018 interview with Daily Beast, went so far as to say, “She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead.”

He also regularly puts her on blast for broadcasting lies and misinformation and doing harm to the world.

After Fox’s historic settlement with Dominion, Curtis was quick to remind everyone that his sister was one of the chief orchestrators of the rightwing’s 2020 election misinformation campaign.

“My lying sister continues to foment,” he tweeted. “Even after Fox’s $800 million defamation settlement, the propaganda machine keeps humming along. This is what zero ethics and a lack of shame looks like.”

My lying sister continues to foment. Even after Fox’s $800 million defamation settlement, the propaganda machine keeps humming along. This is what zero ethics and a lack of shame looks like. @FoxNews @IngrahamAngle @TuckerCarlson @seanhannity https://t.co/uzYOmidwlF — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) April 19, 2023

In a statement shortly after last month’s $787.5 million settlement, Fox said, “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”