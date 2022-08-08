tick tock

Laura Ingraham’s gay brother puts her on “high alert” following Alex Jones’ legal comeuppance

By

Curtis Ingraham strikes again!

Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham‘s gay older brother issued a stern warning to his baby sister: Keep talking that homophobic trash on Fox News and she may very well end up like Alex Jones.

“If the National Inquirer had a TV show, this would be it folks!” Curtis tweeted. “You’d think Fox would be on high alert following Alex Jones’ legal comeuppance.”

Jones, of course, was just ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages plus another $4.1 million compensatory damages to the parents of children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School for peddling discredited conspiracy theories about the 2012 mass shooting.

The tweet included a segment from Friday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle in which the 5-year-old boxed blonde accused “homosexual deviants” and “lefty lawmakers” of trying to “sell perversion” with drag queen story hours.

The segment then devolved into some transphobic nonsense in which Ingraham reported on a “strange male being” spotted in a YMCA locker room before ranting and raving about how Title IX now allows for “men who identify as women” are now allowed full access to women’s restrooms.

