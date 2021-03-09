#LaurenBoebert4Prison

Lauren Boebert is having a very, very, very bad day on Twitter

Republican lightning rod and “QAnon congresswoman” Lauren Boebert is not having a great day on Twitter. The hashtag #LaurenBoebert4Prison has been trending all morning and it doesn’t appear to be letting up.

So what did the newly elected antigay congresswoman from Colorado do this time, you wonder? Turns out, a number of things! Which is why folx want her behind bars.

Some are once again raising alarm bells over the string of problematic tweets she wrote on the morning of January 6, just hours before domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of kidnapping and murdering elected officials.

Others are reminding people about how how she live tweeted Nancy Pelosi‘s whereabouts during the attack…

Some are drawing striking similarities between her and other well-known international terrorists…

And then there are those who are still suspicious about that alleged “tour” she gave to a large group of people just days before the insurrection. (Boebert has denied the accusations and called the whole story “categorically false.”)

Since assuming office on January 3, Boebert has been no stranger to controversy. When she’s not bragging about bringing her gun to work and refusing to comply with Capitol police, she’s firing off tweets mocking gender inclusivity and whining about cancel culture.

Most recently, Boebert drew criticism for accusing Democrats of being “obsessed with conspiracy theories” and complaining about the heightened security measures at the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking to Fox News over the weekend, she called the fences and the metal detectors “bonkers” around the premises and said there is “clearly not a threat” to anyone’s safety.

