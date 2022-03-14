Lauren Boebert blasts Kamala Harris for being poorly educated

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tried to own Vice President Kamala Harris on Twitter yesterday, and the internet was having none of it.

Boebert tweeted, “Kamala Harris knows so little about everything that it’s almost impressive.”

Whatever your views on VP Harris, few can deny her academic background or experience. She graduated from Howard University and the Hastings College of Law at the University of California. She was the District Attorney of San Francisco, and the Attorney General of California, before becoming Senator for California, and then Vice President under Joe Biden.

Boebert dropped out of High School, eventually gaining a GED diploma in 2020, a few months before she first took office.

Online, many were quick to collectively roll their eyes at Boeber’ts latest dumb tweet.

You have got to be kidding that you, of all people, are saying this. Irony is alive and well. — Brandon Unger 🌎🇺🇲 🇺🇦🌊 (@ungerbn103) March 13, 2022

Kamala Harris: BA Howard University. JD University of California. Former AG and Senator from CA. Bobo: GED and owner of Shooter’s Bar and Grill. — Facts (@factsmatter4321) March 13, 2022

Problem with this tweet is that the tweeter actually believes the tweet is true. — Soren U Lundgren (@rocksweden) March 13, 2022

Challenge her to a GED competition — tails of brave ulysses (@ulysseswolfgar) March 13, 2022

Not the woman who dropped out of high school & received a GED speaking on the VP that graduated HS & two universities- emphasis on VP. Shall I continue? — Tammy J. Baker (@janine730) March 13, 2022

I hear she actually graduated highschool…then college…then law school. How many times did you have to take the GED? — Jeff – Guy on an Island (@redbeard36) March 13, 2022

If you look up the word irony in the dictionary, this tweet will serve as its definition. But then you also have to know what dictionary & definition mean. — Caliente’s Mama (@CalientesMama) March 13, 2022

High school drop out says what! 😳 https://t.co/p87KHJhqVe — Johnathan Ford 🇺🇦 (@BreakingNews175) March 13, 2022

Says the house rep who votes no on everything because she can’t read. 😂 https://t.co/rpHndCgoVk — ^Z^ (@_Razzle_Dazzle_) March 14, 2022

Last week, in a bizarre rant on TV, Boebert said she didn’t know who was actually running the US anymore, Joe Biden or “Prince John of… Prince John.”

Oh, the irony of this tweet. Prince John is proud. — Elli🍎 (@elibt) March 13, 2022

It’s not clear what prompted Boebeet’s latest tweet against Harris. The Vice President has been in Europe in recent days meeting with US allies to discuss the war in Ukraine.