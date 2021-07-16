face palm

Lauren Boebert furious at government attempts to ban vaccine disinformation

Rep. Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is outraged that the White House is working with Facebook and other social media platforms to halt the spread of Covid disinformation.

Yesterday, during a White House press conference, government spokesperson Jen Psaki explained some of the steps the government was taking.

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking within the Surgeon General’s Office. We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation, we’re working on doctors and medical professionals, to connect medical experts, who are popular with their audiences, with accurate information and boost trusted content. So we’re helping get trusted content out there.”

Sounds kinda reasonable, right?

Not to Boebert, who re-tweeted a couple of clips of Psaki giving her answers.

“Who decides what is misinformation about an experimental vaccine?” said Boebert. “Is it the same doctors who changed their mind nearly every week for the past fifteen months? Also, Psaki is openly encouraging censorship.”

In a later Tweet, Boebert compared Psaki’s comment as, “Sounds a lot like the governments in China and North Korea.”

Yesterday, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a 22-page advisory on the harm posed by Covid disinformation.

“I am urging all Americans to help slow the spread of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative that will require a whole-of-society effort.”

His warnings come as states begin to see a rise in the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19. Yesterday, Los Angeles County said it was bringing back its mask mandate for indoor spaces, a month after fully reopening its economy. The move came following “substantial community transmission”, mainly among the unvaccinated.

Boebert’s latest attempts to criticize anything that comes out of the Biden administration drew plenty of online criticism.

