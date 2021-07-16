Lauren Boebert furious at government attempts to ban vaccine disinformation

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is outraged that the White House is working with Facebook and other social media platforms to halt the spread of Covid disinformation.

Yesterday, during a White House press conference, government spokesperson Jen Psaki explained some of the steps the government was taking.

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking within the Surgeon General’s Office. We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation, we’re working on doctors and medical professionals, to connect medical experts, who are popular with their audiences, with accurate information and boost trusted content. So we’re helping get trusted content out there.”

Sounds kinda reasonable, right?

Not to Boebert, who re-tweeted a couple of clips of Psaki giving her answers.

“Who decides what is misinformation about an experimental vaccine?” said Boebert. “Is it the same doctors who changed their mind nearly every week for the past fifteen months? Also, Psaki is openly encouraging censorship.”

Who decides what is misinformation about an experimental vaccine? Is it the same doctors who changed their mind nearly every week for the past fifteen months? Also, Psaki is openly encouraging censorship. https://t.co/FKeYSdkoWo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 15, 2021

In a later Tweet, Boebert compared Psaki’s comment as, “Sounds a lot like the governments in China and North Korea.”

Sounds a lot like the governments in China and North Korea. https://t.co/ekkXWqjeIL — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 15, 2021

Yesterday, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a 22-page advisory on the harm posed by Covid disinformation.

“I am urging all Americans to help slow the spread of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative that will require a whole-of-society effort.”

His warnings come as states begin to see a rise in the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19. Yesterday, Los Angeles County said it was bringing back its mask mandate for indoor spaces, a month after fully reopening its economy. The move came following “substantial community transmission”, mainly among the unvaccinated.

Boebert’s latest attempts to criticize anything that comes out of the Biden administration drew plenty of online criticism.

You constantly spout off about things you know nothing about. People who push anti vaxx messaging should be censored, they shouldn’t have a voice. — HeywoodJ (@madsphotos) July 15, 2021

The actual experts, Bobo. Just like how it’s always worked. When we need an expert on giving people diarrhea, we’ll call you. — Bruno (@BrunoTheGreat32) July 15, 2021

Probably real scientists. Rather than you. — Raymond Mills (@Raymond41915819) July 15, 2021

You don’t understand science so we can start there. Since you clearly don’t understand that viruses change and mutate (variants) the facts are over your head. Don’t strain too hard trying to figure out how science is trying to deal with a global pandemic with a changing virus. — lisamdg (@lisamdg1) July 15, 2021

Evolving knowledge causes sharper minds than yours to change. New information can change the dynamics dramatically. Sorry about all the long words. I can re-do it in GED if you like. — Nona Jobuzinasa (@jobuzinasa) July 16, 2021

