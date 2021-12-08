Lauren Boebert is having a horrible week and she has herself to blame

For Lauren Boebert, the true meaning of Christmas appears to be guns. The conspiracy theory-loving Republican Representative from Colorado shared a family Christmas photo on Tuesday, and it hasn’t exactly spread warmth and good cheer.

In the photo, Boebert and her kids smile in front of a Christmas tree, an assault rifle in each child’s hands.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” she wrote, responding to a similar image posted by fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie last week.

Merry Christmas! ?

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. ? pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

“(No spare ammo for you, though),” Boebert, who also owns a gun-themed restaurant, added to her post.

Both photos were posted within a week of the school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that killed four students.

“[Boebert] has four kids holding guns in this pic. That’s exactly the same number of kids gunned down and murdered by another kid with a gun just days ago,” tweeted MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan. “This party is a death cult, part 335.”

She has four kids holding guns in this pic. That’s exactly the same number of kids gunned down and murdered by another kid with a gun just days ago. This party is a death cult, part 335. https://t.co/EZ9APhaGvD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 8, 2021

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez observed: “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”

“Lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own,” she added.

To that, Boebert responded: “@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents. Not a good look, Sandy…”

But across Twitter, it was Boebert’s “look” that’s generating the most criticism:

Look who else bought an early Christmas present for their son. Not a good look,@laurenboebert https://t.co/inNQu2zF41 pic.twitter.com/YjqbZQSEMJ — Frieda ? ????? (@frieda_lessar) December 8, 2021

Nothing says “Spirit of Christmas” better than children with automatic weapons. What a mother you are. — Emma Kennedy? (@EmmaKennedy) December 8, 2021

Lauren Boebert and Thomas Massie want to post pictures of their entire families holding weapons in front of a #Christmas tree…and then accuse DEMOCRATS of a war on Christmas? pic.twitter.com/clsP7f45o1 — Victor Ruiz -The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) December 8, 2021

HAPPY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BOEBERT FAMILY! pic.twitter.com/7f2L8o0G2b — Arouet (@ArouetZorba) December 8, 2021

Boebert is also facing backlash for inventing Islamophobic attacks against her colleague in the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar — so you know she’s raising those kids to be upstanding citizens.

In September, she suggested Omar is a terrorist, saying, “She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running, so we’re good.” The following month, Boebert referred to Omar as the “jihad squad,” and joked about her being a suicide bomber.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts signaled plans to introduce a resolution that would strip Boebert of her committee assignments over the remarks.