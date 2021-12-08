Lauren Boebert is having a horrible week and she has herself to blame

For Lauren Boebert, the true meaning of Christmas appears to be guns. The conspiracy theory-loving Republican Representative from Colorado shared a family Christmas photo on Tuesday, and it hasn’t exactly spread warmth and good cheer.
In the photo, Boebert and her kids smile in front of a Christmas tree, an assault rifle in each child’s hands.
The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!
(No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021
“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” she wrote, responding to a similar image posted by fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie last week.
Merry Christmas! ?
ps. Santa, please bring ammo. ? pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021
“(No spare ammo for you, though),” Boebert, who also owns a gun-themed restaurant, added to her post.
Both photos were posted within a week of the school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that killed four students.
“[Boebert] has four kids holding guns in this pic. That’s exactly the same number of kids gunned down and murdered by another kid with a gun just days ago,” tweeted MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan. “This party is a death cult, part 335.”
She has four kids holding guns in this pic. That’s exactly the same number of kids gunned down and murdered by another kid with a gun just days ago. This party is a death cult, part 335. https://t.co/EZ9APhaGvD
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 8, 2021
And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez observed: “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”
“Lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own,” she added.
To that, Boebert responded: “@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents. Not a good look, Sandy…”
But across Twitter, it was Boebert’s “look” that’s generating the most criticism:
Look who else bought an early Christmas present for their son. Not a good look,@laurenboebert https://t.co/inNQu2zF41 pic.twitter.com/YjqbZQSEMJ
— Frieda ? ????? (@frieda_lessar) December 8, 2021
Nothing says “Spirit of Christmas” better than children with automatic weapons. What a mother you are.
— Emma Kennedy? (@EmmaKennedy) December 8, 2021
Christmas eve at Lauren Boebert’s house. pic.twitter.com/HaJ3GlGJSg
— Moo_ropa (@Moo_ropa) December 8, 2021
Lauren Boebert and Thomas Massie want to post pictures of their entire families holding weapons in front of a #Christmas tree…and then accuse DEMOCRATS of a war on Christmas? pic.twitter.com/clsP7f45o1
— Victor Ruiz -The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) December 8, 2021
HAPPY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BOEBERT FAMILY! pic.twitter.com/7f2L8o0G2b
— Arouet (@ArouetZorba) December 8, 2021
Boebert is also facing backlash for inventing Islamophobic attacks against her colleague in the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar — so you know she’s raising those kids to be upstanding citizens.
In September, she suggested Omar is a terrorist, saying, “She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running, so we’re good.” The following month, Boebert referred to Omar as the “jihad squad,” and joked about her being a suicide bomber.
On Wednesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts signaled plans to introduce a resolution that would strip Boebert of her committee assignments over the remarks.
Cam
Don’t forget, this “Family Values” Republican has a husband who was arrested for exposing himself to underaged girls.
quantum
and was apparently to busy engaging in sex crimes to pose in the family Christmas photo. or do republicans not believe in camera timers?