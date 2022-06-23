Lauren Boebert and her husband get a heaping portion of bad news

Rep. Lauren Boebert could soon be forced to shutter her gun-themed restaurant amid a dispute with her new landlord, and somehow, we expect the world to keep on turning.

The antigay gun enthusiast recently told The Daily Beast she and her husband, Jayson Boebert, were caught off guard last week when their landlord informed them that their lease for Shooters Grill (not to be confused with Hooters) would not be renewed after the building changed ownership in May.

Now the Boeberts will have to find a new location or call it quits.

While the right-wing lawmaker didn’t explain exactly why they’re being kicked out, a source familiar with the deal said the property manager feels a ‘moral’ obligation to shut the restaurant down.

County records show the building transferred ownership two days after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That same day, Boebert was heavily criticized for tweeting: “When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes, we secured the cockpits.”

A political group opposing Boebert said that the business, located in Rifle, CO (sigh), would be closed ahead of the state’s June 28 primary, but Boebert disputes the claim.

She did say she was “at peace” with closing the money-losing eatery after eight years, but also that she and her husband are considering purchasing the property from the new owners.

Here’s hoping the landlords hold their ground and don’t sell.

The restaurant is currently rated two out of five stars on Yelp, with reviews such as: