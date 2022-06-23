Lauren Boebert and her husband get a heaping portion of bad news

Rep. Lauren Boebert could soon be forced to shutter her gun-themed restaurant amid a dispute with her new landlord, and somehow, we expect the world to keep on turning.
The antigay gun enthusiast recently told The Daily Beast she and her husband, Jayson Boebert, were caught off guard last week when their landlord informed them that their lease for Shooters Grill (not to be confused with Hooters) would not be renewed after the building changed ownership in May.
Now the Boeberts will have to find a new location or call it quits.
While the right-wing lawmaker didn’t explain exactly why they’re being kicked out, a source familiar with the deal said the property manager feels a ‘moral’ obligation to shut the restaurant down.
County records show the building transferred ownership two days after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That same day, Boebert was heavily criticized for tweeting: “When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes, we secured the cockpits.”
A political group opposing Boebert said that the business, located in Rifle, CO (sigh), would be closed ahead of the state’s June 28 primary, but Boebert disputes the claim.
She did say she was “at peace” with closing the money-losing eatery after eight years, but also that she and her husband are considering purchasing the property from the new owners.
Here’s hoping the landlords hold their ground and don’t sell.
The restaurant is currently rated two out of five stars on Yelp, with reviews such as:
— As a long-time area resident, I would not eat at Lauren Boebert’s restaurant if you paid me.
— Didn’t really feel safe with all these waitresses running around with guns on their hips I find it totally ridiculous they should close this place down immediately.
8 Comments
greekboy
Looks like she’ll have to find a different hovel to run her “escort” business out of. Maybe she can study for her GED. Hope the IRS is all over the restaurant’s books
abfab
I just love reading menus. I’ll pass on hers. Yuck.
BaltoSteve
Guess they will need to find another way to launder money. Oh well.
scotty
this is called the “consequences of your actions and verbiage” otherwise known as reaping what you’ve sown. you and your family deserve nothing less that some of what youve dished out.
missvamp
good- shut her sorry ass down.
Mack
Her and her husband are worth millions due to investments. I guess she wasn’t smart enough to buy the property that her business sits on. Either that or it’s not as easy laundering money as she thought it was.
indulged
So, as she was out declaring “political science something, something” and being an overall societal nuisance…her landlord put the property up for sale and sold it?
All while she continues to be a societal nuisance?
Got it.
Richpontone
Read the Mother Jones article about her.
Apparently on their first date, Lauren’s first husband to be, exposed his penis to two teenaged girls at a bowling alley.
After she good poisoned 80 diners, she never apologized but rather said it was a conspiracy against her.
Sounds like a supporter for the Dotard Don!