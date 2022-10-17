Lauren Boebert just got a double dose of very crappy news

When a political candidate wins their primary election, it’s usually traditional for their rivals from the same party to give their support—begrudgingly or not—to the winner. Not so in Colorado’s third district.

Incumbent US House Rep. Lauren Boebert won her primary in June. She beat rival GOP candidate, State Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose).

But after she quashed his US House dreams, Coram says he’s now throwing his support behind Boebert’s Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch.

The fact that he ran against her would suggest that Coram was already no fan of Boebert; however, for a sitting GOP lawmaker (his term in the Senate ends in January 2023) to throw their support behind a Democratic candidate is unusual, to say the least.

“Juvenile antics”

Last week, Coram wrote a guest column for the Montrose Press. He said, “I believe Adam Frisch is a good man.”

“I have had the opportunity to visit with him and get to know him better over the last few months. I know him to be decent, honest, and persistent. He has demonstrated that he is more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity. That’s important.”

He added, “Let’s elect someone who cares about representing the majority of people in the middle that are fed up with extreme partisanship and juvenile antics.”

Coram’s endorsement was welcomed by Frisch, who praised him for his public service and said the State Senator “recognizes that extremists like Boebert make it impossible to get things done for the people of CO-3. I am building a strong bipartisan coalition to ensure that the people of Southern and Western Colorado have an effective representative in Washington who will focus on the issues facing their families, their communities, and their businesses.”

Boebert slips in the polls

If Colorado Republicans throwing their support behind her Democratic opponent wasn’t bad enough for Boebert, her showings in the polls must also be a cause for concern.

Many political observers assumed the MAGA devotee to be a sure bet to win re-election in the midterms this November. But a new poll at the start of October showed Frisch just two percentage points behind her (45% to her 47%).

A poll last week spelled even further trouble for Boebert. It had Frisch at 45% and Boebert at 40%.

