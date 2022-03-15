Lauren Boebert just invented a new army ranking in failed attempt to ‘own the libs’

After blasting Vice President Kamala Harris for knowing “so little about everything” this week, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is proving just how much she knows herself.

Spoiler alert: Not much.

In a video uploaded Tuesday to her Twitter page, Boebert defends her outbursts during Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address last week.

During the speech, Boebert twice heckled the president. Alongside Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she tried to start a chant of ‘Build the wall!’ – which was roundly ignored by everyone else.

Then, when Biden talked about the cancer risk posed to military personnel by toxic fumes from burn pits, Boebert again yelled out.

After Biden said, “A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin, I know —” Boebert yelled, “You put them in, 13 of them!”

Boebert was referencing the 13 US military personnel who died during the evacuation of Kabul.

Biden went on to finish his sentence, which was a reference to his own son. “One of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden.”

Boebert’s outburst prompted gasps from lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum, audible ‘whoah’s from some Democrats and some booing.

“I thought the heroic members of our military deserved to be recognized,” she says in the video, now circulating on social media.

After I spoke up for our 13 fallen military heroes at the State of the Union address a few of their parents reached out to thank me for recognizing them. One of the parents encouraged me to share her message. Here it is. pic.twitter.com/Eu0IKn2FG0 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 15, 2022

“Two things happened after, but only one was really reported,” she continued. “Nancy Pelosi literally told me to shut up — that got reported, along with plenty of other stories about triggered liberals who were deeply offended about me speaking up… None of these radial libs had anything to say when Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump’s speech at the State of the Union.

“But it’s the unreported part that I want you to hear loud and clear. After I spoke up, a few of the parents of our fallen soldiers reached out to me, and one of the moms encouraged me to share her thoughts with you.”

“Hello Mrs. Boebert,” she said, reading from a piece of paper. “I am Shana Chappell, the mother of Lieutenant Corporal Kareem Nikoui.”

While it’s true Chappell has called Biden a “traitor” and blames him for her son’s death, she would likely be the first to point out that Nikoui was not a “Lieutenant Corporal.” The rank does not exist.

Twitter heard her “loud and clear,” alright:

Lieutenant Corporal is a high rank in the Gazpacho Police – just ask Price John from uhhh…

(please vote) https://t.co/0Ou3O27NTu — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) March 15, 2022

Does a Major Private outrank a Lieutenant Corporal? I can never keep those straight. — Rick Edwards (@RickEdwards9) March 15, 2022

Could y’all give Boebert a break? I’m pretty sure “Lieutenant Corporal” is a rank in MTG’s Gazpacho Police. https://t.co/pZ8FWYaRYV pic.twitter.com/dpfjw299k1 — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) March 15, 2022

Hey @laurenboebert, Army veteran here. There’s no such thing as a “lieutenant corporal.” — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 15, 2022

23 years in the Air Force and I have deployed with every branch of the Armed Forces. Have yet to run into a Lieutenant Corporal. What’s the old saying. “Better to say nothing and have people think you are a fool than to open your mouth and remove ALL DOUBT.” — LoadToad2W1 (@PatrickHaggan) March 15, 2022