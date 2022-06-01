Lauren Boebert kicks off Pride month by picking a fight with Randy Rainbow, fails spectacularly

It’s officially Pride month! And Lauren Boebert is obviously very triggered by this.

Last night, the QAnon congresswoman fired off an angry tweet blasting LGBTQ equality and accusing the left of being “groomers.” Then she turned her sights on… Randy Rainbow?

“A North Carolina preschool is using LGBT flag flashcards with a pregnant man to teach kids colors,” Qbert tweeted last night. “We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids!”

A North Carolina preschool is using LGBT flag flashcards with a pregnant man to teach kids colors. We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 31, 2022

Of course, Bobert, a high school dropout who didn’t complete her GED until 2020, didn’t offer any evidence to support her outrageous claims. But that’s not point, is it? She’s always been more interested in fanning the flames of hate than trying to find common ground or expand her worldview. (Side note: This is why education is important!)

Related: Lauren Boebert is having a terrible day on Twitter and it’s all Madison Cawthorn’s fault

Randy Rainbow wasted no time clapping back, responding to Boebert’s unprovoked attack by tweeting, “Sweetie your homophobia is showing…and for the record, I’ve had my tubes tied.”

Sweetie your homophobia is showing…and for the record, I’ve had my tubes tied. ?? https://t.co/uOJWDARiPu — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 31, 2022

Randy 1, Qbert 0.

Now, here’s how others are responding…

Grooming kids is putting a gun in their hands for a Christmas card. — @pelleggi2 (@pelleggi2) May 31, 2022

Mere accusations without any supporting evidence

A story, an fanciable fantasy in your head — Kevin J Gillard (@KevinJGillard1) May 31, 2022

Do you wake up and think “I’m gonna tweet the dumbest possible thing I can think of today, regardless of facts and evidence?” It sure seems that way. — LouDogPhillips 🌻 (@LouDogPhillips1) May 31, 2022

Randy rainbow cracks me up.. he certainly has made fun of you in his videos! — armymom (@AngelicoDeb) May 31, 2022

Let’s have an honest discussion about grooming… pic.twitter.com/wfiqnFy89H — Jardani (@jardani_w) May 31, 2022

Don’t just say it. Show us the proof this is being done. — Jim Miller (@JimJimesue) May 31, 2022

Do they have anything with your pedophile husband on it, dear? — Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 31, 2022

As an aside, Randy Rainbow would be an amazing teacher. Who agrees? — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) May 31, 2022

Grooming them to be decent people? — Mela Shea (@MelaShea) May 31, 2022

Boebert’s hate for all things LGBTQ is nothing new, of course. In addition to opposing same-sex marriage and comprehensive sex ed, she opposes the Equality Act, saying it promotes “supremacy of gays”, and claims trans women steal scholarships and sports opportunities away from biological women.

She also wants to ban federal funding of research and publications into gender-affirming treatments for trans youth, calling it “horrific sexual research.” And she believes people should not be able to legally come out until they are 21 years old.

Related: Lauren Boebert was probably not prepared for these brutal responses to her “grooming” tweet