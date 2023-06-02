Lauren Boebert marks Pride Month in her usual crappy fashion … while skipping debt ceiling vote

Given she vocally campaigned against it, you’d think Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert would be in Congress to vote against the debt ceiling bill. However, it turns out she did not show up on Wednesday.
The legislation passed in the House late that day by 314-117. Colorado’s Democratic Reps all voted ‘yes’, as did Republican Doug Lamborn. Rep. Ken Buck ( R) voted ‘no’.
According to CBS, Boebert’s office said that she filed a missing vote form that states she would have voted no.
The Senate approved the legislation last night and it now goes to President Biden’s desk for signing. It extends the government’s borrowing authority until January 2025 and avoids a potential default next week. Pretty important stuff, really.
Instead, Boebert did find time to mark Pride Month in her own, snarky fashion. She posted a tweet yesterday (June 1), stating, “I’m PROUD to be an American!”
She had another dig on her official government account. She claimed “Some of the woke companies that turned their logo into pride flags last June haven’t done it yet this time around. They’ve seen the power of conservative boycotts, and they are running scared. We are so back!”
Boebert’s comments come following Bud Light and Target faced a backlash for their LGBTQ+ outreach initiatives and Pride merchandise.
Online, many reacted to Boebert’s declaration of Pride by reminding her that many had no pride in her as a Representative.
I'm in Colorado. We're not proud of your type of American.— Barb Kiebel (Creative Culinary Blog) (@CreativCulinary) June 1, 2023
6 Comments
duke4172
She needs to contain her husband before she lashes out at the LGBT community!
dbmcvey
I believe, like any good Christian woman, she’s filed for divorce! I’m sure, like Marge Green she has some Washington side piece.
jcool
i was going to send her a card that said “happy divorcing your husband that beats your kids month” but, hallmark……………..
Mister P
One has to wonder why she is so triggered by LGBTQ people.
The companies caving to the threats of radical right boycotts is a problem. Harvey Milk must be spinning in his grave at how we are suddenly going backwards.
abfab
The Biden administration announced the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism to protect Jewish communities across the US this week.
Biden released a video about the new strategy, saying hate has been “given too much oxygen” in recent years and has fuelled a “record rise in antisemitism.”
But Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert denounced the plan in a tweet to her 2.5 million followers: “When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives.”
(She just admitted conservatives are hateful and anti-semitic. Thanks for the confirmation of what we’ve known all along, you dimwit.)
Cam
Remember, the same groups and people that Republicans like Boebert support, are the same groups who helped fund the push in Uganda to make homosexuality punishable by death.
Republicans today want non straight, or non white, non Christians dead or completely marginalized.