Lauren Boebert marks Pride Month in her usual crappy fashion … while skipping debt ceiling vote

Given she vocally campaigned against it, you’d think Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert would be in Congress to vote against the debt ceiling bill. However, it turns out she did not show up on Wednesday.

The legislation passed in the House late that day by 314-117. Colorado’s Democratic Reps all voted ‘yes’, as did Republican Doug Lamborn. Rep. Ken Buck ( R) voted ‘no’.

According to CBS, Boebert’s office said that she filed a missing vote form that states she would have voted no.

The Senate approved the legislation last night and it now goes to President Biden’s desk for signing. It extends the government’s borrowing authority until January 2025 and avoids a potential default next week. Pretty important stuff, really.

Instead, Boebert did find time to mark Pride Month in her own, snarky fashion. She posted a tweet yesterday (June 1), stating, “I’m PROUD to be an American!”

I’m PROUD to be an American! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 1, 2023

She had another dig on her official government account. She claimed “Some of the woke companies that turned their logo into pride flags last June haven’t done it yet this time around. They’ve seen the power of conservative boycotts, and they are running scared. We are so back!”

Some of the woke companies that turned their logo into pride flags last June haven't done it yet this time around.



They've seen the power of conservative boycotts, and they are running scared.



We are so back! — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 1, 2023

Boebert’s comments come following Bud Light and Target faced a backlash for their LGBTQ+ outreach initiatives and Pride merchandise.

Online, many reacted to Boebert’s declaration of Pride by reminding her that many had no pride in her as a Representative.

Not proud enough to show up to vote on the house floor tho. — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) June 1, 2023

Please, you couldn’t find it on a map. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) June 1, 2023

Translated , I'm proud to be a lazy,self absorbed Twitter Troll who lacks the attention span to show up for work and vote . https://t.co/BPMZg0JRUZ — Michael Grant (@Michael19906988) June 2, 2023

America wishes the feeling was mutual. — Laurie Sanders (@LaurquiW) June 2, 2023