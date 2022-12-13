Lauren Boebert pledges to “lead with grace” and Twitter has thoughts

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially won her midterm re-election. The race between her and Democratic opponent Adam Frisch was so close that it triggered an automatic recount.

Frisch already conceded the Colorado 3rd district race last month. Boebert had a 500-vote lead and Frisch knew the recount was unlikely to change that. The recount result was confirmed yesterday evening. The result was almost the same (Frisch gained only four extra votes).

Reacting to news of her official win, Boebert posted a cringey video to her social media to celebrate.

All of the counties completed their recounts, and confirmed we’ve won this race. Republicans have been entrusted with the majority and we must now prove we can take the temperature down in DC by leading not only with strength but grace. pic.twitter.com/EH80Egq9UH — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2022

“We’ve won this election and I’m heading back to represent you in Washington DC,” she said.

Boebert thanked supporters and said how “proud” she was, “to lead with strength, to lead with grace, and to work hard every day to represent you the best way I know how. And that starts with a promise. A promise to you to be a good listener. To take a deep breath and help take the temperature down in DC.

“It’s time we show how to get real work done for the people,” she continued, straight-faced. “We as Republicans must now prove we deserve to be in the majority and to stand for the policies to help every American overcome challenges so we can all live our very best lives.

“I haven’t lived a perfect life. I haven’t taken a common path to get here. Far from it, in fact,” she chuckled. “But the lessons I’ve learned along the way motivate me to stand up for our conservative principles.”

She ends the video by hugging one of her sons, who wishes fellow Coloradans a “Merry Christmas.”

Related: Lauren Boebert posts particularly vile Tweet and the backlash is brutal

Boebert wants to help take “the temperature down in DC”

Online, a few supporters thanked Boebert for her service. However, the majority of the 4,500+ comments took umbrage with her comments. Many were surprised by her pledge to “lead with grace.” Or her promise to “take the temperature down in DC.”

You have absolutely NO grace. Need I remind you that you heckled the POTUS as he spoke of his deceased son? — TrollinNScrollin (@n_trollin) December 12, 2022

Grace? Give us a break. Working. Working would be a nice change for us in #COD03. pic.twitter.com/5O53FvfB5I — Colowest (@4Corners13) December 12, 2022

Taking a +9 crimson red district and winning by a few hundred votes is like a professional football team winning by one point over a high-school team. — T. witter’s ucking me again. (@Blacksmitheart) December 12, 2022

WHEN HAVE YOU EVER SHOWN GRACE OR CLASS?

NAME ONE TIME. — Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) December 12, 2022

So, no more coup attempts? — John C. Foster (@johnfosterfic) December 12, 2022

How do you know there wasn’t any voting fraud or it wasn’t rigged? Or is that only when elections don’t go the way you want them to? — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) December 12, 2022

Related: Lauren Boebert starts the week with another helping of transphobia

Frisch, for his part, also tweeted about the result, thanking those involved with the counting.

“The CO Secretary of State just certified our election. Just as we expected, the vote total didn’t shift by more than a few votes. I want to thank the volunteers for their efforts during this state-mandated recount. We are all proud of Colorado’s safe and secure elections. 🇺🇸”

If Frisch is hoping Boebert represents Colorado’s third district with grace, a tweet he posted last week suggests he won’t hold his breath.