Lauren Boebert posts dumbest ‘groomer’ tweet yet and everyone’s thinking the exact same thing

Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to be number one… at stoking hate speech and violence against LGBTQ Americans.
The Colorado Republican vowed this week to tweet “even more” about “groomers” after a report identified her as the third most influential account at promoting “the hateful groomer narrative.”
The report was produced by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Human Rights Campaign in response to “a growing wave of violence, hate and demonization targeting LGBTQ+ people in the United States.” The authors say “the false and baseless lie that LGBTQ+ people ‘groom’ children” has “driven offline hate crimes.”
The report found that between January and July, there was a 406 percent increase in tweets “containing slurs like ‘groomers’ or ‘pedophiles’ in the context of conversations about LGBTQ+ people.”
It added that offline abuse “like the attempted white supremacist attack on a Pride parade in Idaho and incidents involving Neo-Nazis in Florida, did not happen in isolation: extremist rhetoric and attacks against LGBTQ+ people have ramped up online and offline in recent months.”
Boebert appeared to wear her shameful contributions as a badge of honor as she promised to ramp things up even more.
A screenshot of the list, showing the anti-LGBTQ congresswoman behind only her fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and writer James Lindsay, was posted by the far-right Libs of TikTok account, which also happened to come in fourth on the list.
“Cool they made a handy chart for some of the best accounts on Twitter who speak out against child abuse,” the account wrote.
Boebert retweeted the post, commenting, “My tweets about groomers are only third? Guess that means I have to tweet about these sick, demented groomers even more.”
My tweets about groomers are only third?
Guess that means I have to tweet about these sick, demented groomers even more. https://t.co/csLXGViF0v
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 15, 2022
Whether Boebert moves up the list or not, one thing is certain — as long as she tweets imaginary hatred about queer people being a threat to children, folks will be reminding her about that time her husband reportedly exposed himself to a minor.
Boebert is known to have been hanging out with her future husband by the time she was 17. At around this time, Jayson Steven Boebert pleaded guilty to charges of “public indecency and lewd exposure,” after an incident at a bowling alley in which he reportedly took out his penis in front of a group of women, including a 16-year-old girl.
Lauren was also present at the time. Jayson was sentenced to four days in jail and a subsequent two years on probation.
Here’s how Twitter responded to Boebert’s cringey flex:
More tweets about your husband and minors should do it…
— the real unkilted! (@real_unkilted) August 15, 2022
It’s fine Lauren, We got you pic.twitter.com/fcJNh9OZ3q
— Hugh Jorgin (@HughJorgin1) August 15, 2022
Or as you call him, “hubby”
— kris7ov ️♥️ (@kris7ov) August 15, 2022
If they just add the tweets that include your Pedo friend @mattgaetz , it should easily take you to the top! pic.twitter.com/phb2tGwo0O
— (@Gregmalenky) August 15, 2022
How old was your husband the weenie wagger when you started dating him?
— LisaBWatson (@LisaBWatson) August 15, 2022
— Paul Dunfee (@lvhothead2483) August 15, 2022
Your husband groomed you.
— filmore fox (@filmorefox) August 15, 2022
So this means more tweets about Matt , your husband, pastors and president orange right?
— Izzy Brooks (@collegemom32) August 15, 2022
Groomers, right. pic.twitter.com/MLKsIHnCfO
— Cas Koralewski (@caskor) August 15, 2022
Should someone who pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure for exposing their manhood be considered a groomer?
— Luther Calvin (@ListenToLouHQ) August 15, 2022
kish
She has a third grade reading level
carllonghorn
I think you are giving her way too much credit, but ok!
screwtop
Having been homosexual my entire life, and an EXTREMELY active homosexual, with literally thousands of contacts, I’ve never heard, witnessed or experienced such utter rubbish in my entire life.
As for paedophiles – they’re most likely to be “broken” heteros. Homos are too concerned with prejudice to get involved in stuff like that.
I’ve also known plenty of single gays & lesbians, and some same-sex married couples who had kids, or adopted kids. The kids ALL turned out to be heterosexual, were all perfectly normal and well adjusted, and quite OK about their parents’ sexuality.
So Mrs Blowburg – there you are – doing this stuff to mask your own sexual maladjustment.
And my late sister in law was a distinguished psychiatrist. Who at one stage had 4 sons at an all-male christian college. So I asked her one day what she thought. And she paused for a moment, before speaking – then said very slowly and firmly that “People who worry about other people’s sexuality are not confident in their own”.
johncp56
screwtop I like you
ZzBomb
It’s so weird their obsession is with pedophilia is while they completely ignore the GQP’s history, in the last 20 years alone, and how many of their own have been tried and convicted for egregious sex related crimes, including pedophilia.
Also like to remind the audience that the Catholic church alone has now over 240k world wide reported cases of child sexual abuse spanning 5 decades. There has yet to be a single case reported from a Drag Queen Library Story Time
JTinToronto
Whenever she says or posts anything at first I am stunned at how stupid she is. Then I laugh at how stupid she is. Then I start to roar to think that there are people who vote for her, they’re the REALLY stupid ones.
miller2900
Toronto…. you nailed it perfectly about the “REALLY stupid ones”! The same type of morons that voted for Trump and his ilk. How any intelligent adult could have voted for Trump the King of all grifters and con men is beyond and common-sense thinking. Trump’s well publicized con man history goes back to at least the late 1970’s when People Magazine, Time, Wall Street Journal, etc. published stories about him frequently. How any half intelligent adult over the age of 40 could have missed the stories about Trump and his Atlantic City scamming or New York “slumlord” antics, etc. is way beyond my comprehension. After the last 5-years of con man politicians dominating politics, I’m all for changing voting laws to requiring an “intellect” test…. that is passed prior to anyone getting the right to vote. If voters don’t have any knowledge of a potential candidate or item on the ballot, they shouldn’t be allowed to vote on any of the candidates or item on the ballot. Having to submit documented proof that you’ve passed a “voters’ education/intellect” class or similar prior to getting to vote should be common place now. It might even weed out any “fake voters”? I think we have no choice but to require a minimum amount of intelligence of all voters.
abfab
I’d say at least 50% of the US is filled with total idiots/white trash. Sorry, I meant deplorables.
xnetminder
The only people dumber and more disgusting than than POS bimbo boebert are the brain dead a$$holes who voted for her!!
Ken A.
The only one grooming children is her. If her husband exposed his penis to me, I’d be happy. He’s good looking. What is he doing with her.
Brian
In some of the touched-up promotional photos, he looks good. But in live videos and candid photos, you can see he’s really not. Yikes. Also… he’s a criminal and creep.
Just.my.opinion
It is just mind-boggling to me that so many truly stupid, repulsive, and trashy people (such as Boebert, Greene, Gaetz, Trump) get elected to public office. What does that say about our country?
bachy
@Just.my.opinion: Something I’ve been asking myself every day for the past 5 years….
abfab
Like I have the time to groom children. This MUTT is the one who needs grooming……AT THE DOG POUND!
Velvetalex
80% of pedophiles are heterosexual men. So. Nice try.
johncp56
Yes, but they do not work with facts, they only know hate and misinformation, flinging it like shit
Mack
She does nothing but promotes hatred and very stupid people listens to her. This whole “grooming” is Hitler’s “pink triangle” all over again.
Brian
At least the pink triangle designation was real. Gay men were targeted for being gay men.
This “groomer” accusation is nonsense. She’s targeting gay men who have no interest in children, and she’s also targeting elementary school teachers and completely random strangers. There’s no basis in fact.
johncp56
! we pay her what for spewing hate at other Americans, public office, why! her and the Moose knuckle MTG need to be schooled, they need to be exposed as the KKK fallowers they are