Lauren Boebert posts dumbest ‘groomer’ tweet yet and everyone’s thinking the exact same thing

Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to be number one… at stoking hate speech and violence against LGBTQ Americans.

The Colorado Republican vowed this week to tweet “even more” about “groomers” after a report identified her as the third most influential account at promoting “the hateful groomer narrative.”

The report was produced by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Human Rights Campaign in response to “a growing wave of violence, hate and demonization targeting LGBTQ+ people in the United States.” The authors say “the false and baseless lie that LGBTQ+ people ‘groom’ children” has “driven offline hate crimes.”

The report found that between January and July, there was a 406 percent increase in tweets “containing slurs like ‘groomers’ or ‘pedophiles’ in the context of conversations about LGBTQ+ people.”

It added that offline abuse “like the attempted white supremacist attack on a Pride parade in Idaho and incidents involving Neo-Nazis in Florida, did not happen in isolation: extremist rhetoric and attacks against LGBTQ+ people have ramped up online and offline in recent months.”

Boebert appeared to wear her shameful contributions as a badge of honor as she promised to ramp things up even more.

A screenshot of the list, showing the anti-LGBTQ congresswoman behind only her fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and writer James Lindsay, was posted by the far-right Libs of TikTok account, which also happened to come in fourth on the list.

“Cool they made a handy chart for some of the best accounts on Twitter who speak out against child abuse,” the account wrote.

Boebert retweeted the post, commenting, “My tweets about groomers are only third? Guess that means I have to tweet about these sick, demented groomers even more.”

My tweets about groomers are only third? Guess that means I have to tweet about these sick, demented groomers even more. https://t.co/csLXGViF0v — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 15, 2022

Whether Boebert moves up the list or not, one thing is certain — as long as she tweets imaginary hatred about queer people being a threat to children, folks will be reminding her about that time her husband reportedly exposed himself to a minor.

Boebert is known to have been hanging out with her future husband by the time she was 17. At around this time, Jayson Steven Boebert pleaded guilty to charges of “public indecency and lewd exposure,” after an incident at a bowling alley in which he reportedly took out his penis in front of a group of women, including a 16-year-old girl.

Lauren was also present at the time. Jayson was sentenced to four days in jail and a subsequent two years on probation.

Here’s how Twitter responded to Boebert’s cringey flex:

