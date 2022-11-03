Lauren Boebert posts particularly vile Tweet and the backlash is brutal

With polls showing her midterm victory in Colorado under threat, you’d think Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) would be busy concentrating on her own campaign… not commenting on other states.
However, last night she couldn’t resist having a pop at Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Related: Lauren Boebert just received a double dose of very crappy news
Fetterman suffered a stroke five months ago and is still recovering from the effects. Last week, he took part in a live debate against his opponent, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. His campaign team had warned in advance that Fetterman continued to face challenges with some auditory processing issues. He duly struggled with a few questions.
Last night, Boebert tweeted, “Would you ride in a car if @JohnFetterman was driving? I wouldn’t.”
Would you ride in a car if @JohnFetterman was driving?
I wouldn’t.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 3, 2022
The tweet suggests that if someone is unable to drive, or has challenges driving, they are unfit to stand for elected office. This, of course, is nonsense and offensive to many disabled people.
It also conveniently glosses over the fact Boebert herself has run into trouble with officials for her driving.
Lauren Boebert’s history of careless driving
In 2016, she rolled her truck into a ditch and was charged with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle.
Boebert failed to appear in court, leading to her spending 100 minutes in jail before being released on bond. She pleaded guilty to the careless driving charge (the unsafe vehicle charge was dropped).
Related: Lauren Boebert tries to take the moral high ground. Fails miserably.
Then there was the bowling alley incident. Boebert is known to have been hanging out with her future husband by the time she was 17. At around this time, Jayson Steven Boebert pleaded guilty to charges of “public indecency and lewd exposure“, after he reportedly took his penis out of his pants to show off a tattoo to two young women at a bowling alley. Boebert was also present at the time.
Oh, and the time a food poisoning outbreak was linked to a business she operated.
The internet was quick to remind Boebert that she was in no position to throw stones.
Would you eat in a restaurant if @laurenboebert owned it?
I wouldn’t.
🐷🥪🤮🪦
— Black Coffee in Bed ☕️ (@MiddleBuffalo) November 3, 2022
Of course she wouldn’t. She wrote herself a check out of campaign funds for $21,199.00 to reimburse herself for supposedly driving 37,000 miles in 6 months in her district. Cant let anyone else cut in on that grift. pic.twitter.com/EwSs4N3mVv
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2022
Would you go bowling if Lauren’s husband was there?
— Jen (@jenresisted) November 3, 2022
I can tell you one thing for certain, I wouldn’t let my daughter get in a car with your husband. I wouldn’t let her anywhere near him.
— Kal – Those who don’t think, don’t question. (@TruthJustis4USA) November 3, 2022
Wouldn’t ride in a car with you as your driving history shows that you leave the scene of an accident.
— ConnieL (@conniejimjoe) November 3, 2022
If his doctors have cleared him to drive, sure.
I wouldn’t get into a vehicle if Trump was driving. Has Trump ever driven anything other than a golf cart?
— Tim Byers (@TimmayMN) November 3, 2022
May you never have an ischemic event. It’s terrifying. Mine came on with no warning. It could happen to you tomorrow. Ps you’re not allowed to drive for 30 days.
— OopsyDaisy 🌸 PROUD 🇺🇸✡️ (@Oopsydaisy1973) November 3, 2022
This tweet says more about you than it does him.
— Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) November 3, 2022
Fetterman v. Oz
The race between Fetterman and Oz has been a close one. Republicans believe taking Pennsylvania is crucial toward helping them take control of the Senate. A new poll released today showed Oz two points ahead of Fetterman (48 to 46) following last week’s debate.
Oz has consistently swung toward the MAGA end of the GOP party in his campaigning. Despite previously calling himself a gay ally, Oz last night held a rally at a venue that bans same-sex wedding ceremonies. The owner of Ironstone Ranch on the Stone Gables Estate in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, won’t host gay weddings because of his religious beliefs.
Fetterman was among those to criticize Oz’s choice of venue.
In 2013, I was actually the first elected official in Western PA to solemnize same-sex weddings.
I knew that I was on the right side of history – even back then.
And unlike Dr. Oz, I’m still proudly on the right side of history now. 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/kSfsJVx2ze
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 3, 2022
6 Comments
Covid Hermit
The only thing tweeting and writing these kind of articles does is continue to give these looney tune whack-a-moles the attention they so desperately want. Waste of time. There are 535 voting members of Congress, why spend five minutes giving the three or four nutjobs any attention at all?
quantum
Articles like these made Madison Cawthorn lose his primary and got Aaron Schock kicked out of office and prosecuted.
DBMC
Lobobes just keeps lowering the discourse.
woodroad34
It’s not a matter of getting into a car with Fetterman — it’s really a matter of being in Congress with an irrational insurrectionist, whose thought processes are on the level of “SQUIRREL!”. Having short term aphasia does not affect intelligence; unlike being an irrational insurrectionist alt-righter whose word-salad comments belie her vacuousness. She is a poster girl for The Peter Principle (and I’m not talking about her husband)–she reached her highest level of competence by poisoning her customers.
Fname Optional Lname
all about this!
fredk3
would you go bowling if lauren boebert’s boyfriend pulled his dick out of his pants and exposed it in public?