Lauren Boebert posts particularly vile Tweet and the backlash is brutal

With polls showing her midterm victory in Colorado under threat, you’d think Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) would be busy concentrating on her own campaign… not commenting on other states.

However, last night she couldn’t resist having a pop at Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Fetterman suffered a stroke five months ago and is still recovering from the effects. Last week, he took part in a live debate against his opponent, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. His campaign team had warned in advance that Fetterman continued to face challenges with some auditory processing issues. He duly struggled with a few questions.

Last night, Boebert tweeted, “Would you ride in a car if @JohnFetterman was driving? I wouldn’t.”

Would you ride in a car if @JohnFetterman was driving? I wouldn’t. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 3, 2022

The tweet suggests that if someone is unable to drive, or has challenges driving, they are unfit to stand for elected office. This, of course, is nonsense and offensive to many disabled people.

It also conveniently glosses over the fact Boebert herself has run into trouble with officials for her driving.

Lauren Boebert’s history of careless driving

In 2016, she rolled her truck into a ditch and was charged with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Boebert failed to appear in court, leading to her spending 100 minutes in jail before being released on bond. She pleaded guilty to the careless driving charge (the unsafe vehicle charge was dropped).

Then there was the bowling alley incident. Boebert is known to have been hanging out with her future husband by the time she was 17. At around this time, Jayson Steven Boebert pleaded guilty to charges of “public indecency and lewd exposure“, after he reportedly took his penis out of his pants to show off a tattoo to two young women at a bowling alley. Boebert was also present at the time.

Oh, and the time a food poisoning outbreak was linked to a business she operated.

The internet was quick to remind Boebert that she was in no position to throw stones.

Would you eat in a restaurant if @laurenboebert owned it? I wouldn’t.

🐷🥪🤮🪦 — Black Coffee in Bed ☕️ (@MiddleBuffalo) November 3, 2022

Of course she wouldn’t. She wrote herself a check out of campaign funds for $21,199.00 to reimburse herself for supposedly driving 37,000 miles in 6 months in her district. Cant let anyone else cut in on that grift. pic.twitter.com/EwSs4N3mVv — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2022

Would you go bowling if Lauren’s husband was there? — Jen (@jenresisted) November 3, 2022

I can tell you one thing for certain, I wouldn’t let my daughter get in a car with your husband. I wouldn’t let her anywhere near him. — Kal – Those who don’t think, don’t question. (@TruthJustis4USA) November 3, 2022

Wouldn’t ride in a car with you as your driving history shows that you leave the scene of an accident. — ConnieL (@conniejimjoe) November 3, 2022

If his doctors have cleared him to drive, sure. I wouldn’t get into a vehicle if Trump was driving. Has Trump ever driven anything other than a golf cart? — Tim Byers (@TimmayMN) November 3, 2022

May you never have an ischemic event. It’s terrifying. Mine came on with no warning. It could happen to you tomorrow. Ps you’re not allowed to drive for 30 days. — OopsyDaisy 🌸 PROUD 🇺🇸✡️ (@Oopsydaisy1973) November 3, 2022

This tweet says more about you than it does him. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) November 3, 2022

Fetterman v. Oz

The race between Fetterman and Oz has been a close one. Republicans believe taking Pennsylvania is crucial toward helping them take control of the Senate. A new poll released today showed Oz two points ahead of Fetterman (48 to 46) following last week’s debate.

Oz has consistently swung toward the MAGA end of the GOP party in his campaigning. Despite previously calling himself a gay ally, Oz last night held a rally at a venue that bans same-sex wedding ceremonies. The owner of Ironstone Ranch on the Stone Gables Estate in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, won’t host gay weddings because of his religious beliefs.

Fetterman was among those to criticize Oz’s choice of venue.