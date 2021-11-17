Lauren Boebert is probably freaking out after former campaign manager’s home is raided by the FBI

The FBI just stormed the home of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager in response to allegations that she and others helped breach voting machine security.

Sherronna Bishop, a right-wing activist and known “election conspiracy theorist,” got a knock on her front door yesterday morning. Outside were multiple FBI agents, as well as state and local authorities, with a warrant to search her home. They also raided the properties of three of her associates.

“We executed four federally court-authorized operations today to gather evidence in connection with the investigation into the Mesa County clerk and recorders office,” DA Dan Rubenstein confirmed to Colorado Politics. “We did so with assistance from the DA’s office from the 21st judicial district, the attorney general’s office, and the FBI.”

In addition to peddling false claims of election fraud, Bishop, who calls herself “America’s Mom” on social media, has a long history of making disparaging remarks about LGBTQ people.

From accusing schools of “queer-orizing” preschool and kindergarten, to making fun of trans people, to comparing a kid’s drag show to the sexualization of children, her Facebook page is rife with LGBTQ hate.

Bishop worked for Boebert’s campaign until the fall of 2020. Though her exact departure date is not known, she left shortly before ABC News ran a story in October 2020 headlined “GOP Candidate’s Former Campaign Chief: Thank God for the Proud Boys.”

The report found that in September 2019, Bishop interviewed a member of the Proud Boys in a video posted to Facebook page. She closed the interview by saying, “Thank God for you guys and the Proud Boys.”

In response to the video, Boebert’s campaign issued a statement saying that Boebert herself had “no connection whatsoever with the Proud Boys.”

Though the two no longer appear to be officially working together, like Bishop, Boebert has spent much of the past year peddling untrue 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories. She has not commented on her former campaign manager’s home being raided by the FBI for connection to possible voting machine tampering.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.