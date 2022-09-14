Lauren Boebert rails against fancy college degrees, reminds everyone of her GED

A tweet yesterday from Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R ) has prompted thousands of replies.

Boebert, 35, dropped out of High School in her senior year when she fell pregnant. She retook and passed the GED exam only in 2020, before running for Congress.

“The Left loves to knock my GED,” she said, “but think it’s normal to pay $200,000 to go to Harvard so Brian Stelter can lecture you on democracy.”

The Left loves to knock my GED, but think it’s normal to pay $200,000 to go to Harvard so Brian Stelter can lecture you on democracy. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 13, 2022

Brian Stelter is the former chief media correspondent for CNN. He recently took up a new position at Harvard University.

Boebert’s apparent criticism of higher education chimes with others on the MAGA end of the Republican Party. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Donald Trump Jr. are among those to warn young Republican activists that spending tens of thousands on certain college degrees might be a waste of time.

Boebert’s tweet prompted a huge response. No one was knocking her having a GED. It was more about her general lack of qualification to be in Congress, and her frequent displays of ignorance.

Just last weekend, addressing a church congregation, she read a passage from the Bible that mentioned “wanton killing.” She admitted she didn’t know what “wanton” (which she pronounced “wonton”) meant: “I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.”

Preaching from a Bible verse, Lauren Boebert got stumped by the meaning of “wanton killing” and pronounced “wanton” like wonton, the Chinese dumpling: “I don’t know what a [wonton] killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.” #WontonKilling pic.twitter.com/xwXxSIMbjO — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) September 13, 2022

Last week, during an interview, she appeared not to know the meaning of the 19th Amendment to the constitution. The amendment granted women the right to vote, but she asked the interviewer if it was something to do with abortion.

Question: Do you think we should repeal the 19th amendment?

Boebert: No

Question: Should there be an exception for rape or incest when it comes to women’s healthcare?

Boebert: Is that in relation to the 19th amendment? pic.twitter.com/xXY1CnyWPt — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2022

Here are a few of the replies to her latest tweet.

Reading the constitution is free you should try it — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) September 13, 2022

Umm dumb dumb we don’t think it’s normal to pay that much which is why we want college\schooling to be lower. Doesn’t your team check what you say before you tweet? Goodness… https://t.co/y8ox46iEY6 — Kelly Pierce (@theekellypierce) September 14, 2022

My father has a GED. Served in 101st Airborne. Worked his ass off his whole life. His GED made much of his life possible, and indirectly mine. What sane people knock is your astounding willful ignorance, your grandstanding fake patriotism. You are a disgrace to the GED & America. — (@maxapotter) September 13, 2022

it’s not the GED it’s the 4 attempts. Were you even potty trained by the time you had your first child?? — Papi B Dubs, (music/events) (@Papi_B_Dubs) September 13, 2022

No one knocks your GED, if you actually obtained one. We knock the fact it took you four times, if you really passed. Why are you knocking those whom obtained a college degree, when you dropped out of high school? Now about those documents… — Meidas_Linda (@Meidas_Linda) September 13, 2022

Many people on the left do not knock your GED. Congratulations on your GED! Honestly. But we do think you’re a terrible person for the US Congress. — Jack Halpin (@jackhalpin_art) September 13, 2022

Ma’am, we are not knocking your GED. We are knocking your 3 failed attempts before finally passing your GED on the 4th try, while consistently insulting those with a college education.

Fun Fact: My 11 year old niece passed the same GED exam on the first try, with 94%. — K.C. Banks – ‘I’m Gumby, dammit!’ (@kenbax47) September 13, 2022

Nobody knocks your GED. We knock your abject stupidity and ignorance. https://t.co/q9UC3AAjBu — ((((MileHighCPA)))) (@Sarcasm4every1) September 13, 2022

Lauren look at the majority of your tweets there all about you not the people you are paid to represent, Get a grip and start doing your job. — bolger (@bolger47602245) September 13, 2022

