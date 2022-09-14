Lauren Boebert rails against fancy college degrees, reminds everyone of her GED

A tweet yesterday from Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R ) has prompted thousands of replies.
Boebert, 35, dropped out of High School in her senior year when she fell pregnant. She retook and passed the GED exam only in 2020, before running for Congress.
“The Left loves to knock my GED,” she said, “but think it’s normal to pay $200,000 to go to Harvard so Brian Stelter can lecture you on democracy.”
The Left loves to knock my GED, but think it’s normal to pay $200,000 to go to Harvard so Brian Stelter can lecture you on democracy.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 13, 2022
Brian Stelter is the former chief media correspondent for CNN. He recently took up a new position at Harvard University.
Boebert’s apparent criticism of higher education chimes with others on the MAGA end of the Republican Party. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Donald Trump Jr. are among those to warn young Republican activists that spending tens of thousands on certain college degrees might be a waste of time.
Boebert’s tweet prompted a huge response. No one was knocking her having a GED. It was more about her general lack of qualification to be in Congress, and her frequent displays of ignorance.
Just last weekend, addressing a church congregation, she read a passage from the Bible that mentioned “wanton killing.” She admitted she didn’t know what “wanton” (which she pronounced “wonton”) meant: “I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.”
Preaching from a Bible verse, Lauren Boebert got stumped by the meaning of “wanton killing” and pronounced “wanton” like wonton, the Chinese dumpling:
“I don’t know what a [wonton] killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.” #WontonKilling pic.twitter.com/xwXxSIMbjO
— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) September 13, 2022
Last week, during an interview, she appeared not to know the meaning of the 19th Amendment to the constitution. The amendment granted women the right to vote, but she asked the interviewer if it was something to do with abortion.
Question: Do you think we should repeal the 19th amendment?
Boebert: No
Question: Should there be an exception for rape or incest when it comes to women’s healthcare?
Boebert: Is that in relation to the 19th amendment? pic.twitter.com/xXY1CnyWPt
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2022
Here are a few of the replies to her latest tweet.
Reading the constitution is free you should try it
— David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) September 13, 2022
Umm dumb dumb we don’t think it’s normal to pay that much which is why we want college\schooling to be lower. Doesn’t your team check what you say before you tweet? Goodness… https://t.co/y8ox46iEY6
— Kelly Pierce (@theekellypierce) September 14, 2022
My father has a GED. Served in 101st Airborne. Worked his ass off his whole life. His GED made much of his life possible, and indirectly mine. What sane people knock is your astounding willful ignorance, your grandstanding fake patriotism. You are a disgrace to the GED & America.
— (@maxapotter) September 13, 2022
it’s not the GED it’s the 4 attempts. Were you even potty trained by the time you had your first child??
— Papi B Dubs, (music/events) (@Papi_B_Dubs) September 13, 2022
No one knocks your GED, if you actually obtained one. We knock the fact it took you four times, if you really passed. Why are you knocking those whom obtained a college degree, when you dropped out of high school? Now about those documents…
— Meidas_Linda (@Meidas_Linda) September 13, 2022
Many people on the left do not knock your GED. Congratulations on your GED! Honestly.
But we do think you’re a terrible person for the US Congress.
— Jack Halpin (@jackhalpin_art) September 13, 2022
Ma’am, we are not knocking your GED. We are knocking your 3 failed attempts before finally passing your GED on the 4th try, while consistently insulting those with a college education.
Fun Fact: My 11 year old niece passed the same GED exam on the first try, with 94%.
— K.C. Banks – ‘I’m Gumby, dammit!’ (@kenbax47) September 13, 2022
Nobody knocks your GED. We knock your abject stupidity and ignorance. https://t.co/q9UC3AAjBu
— ((((MileHighCPA)))) (@Sarcasm4every1) September 13, 2022
Lauren look at the majority of your tweets there all about you not the people you are paid to represent, Get a grip and start doing your job.
— bolger (@bolger47602245) September 13, 2022
Mister P
It is no surprise that Bobblehead is all about anti-intellectualism. The right is trying to ruin public education, prevent free thought and ban books they deem inappropriate.
An educated and well informed public will not vote for her or any of those right wing idiots.
Jbaltes
…and herein lies the reason the country is in the mess that it is! The “cult of ignorance” is now the norm!
As Isaac Asimov noted, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
Bosch
This anti-intellectialism is exactly how they maintain their voter base. Don’t eat from the tree of knowledge; we want you stupid and angry!
Kangol2
And this cult has been around since the nation’s founding. Just read Richard Hofstadter’s famous 1963 study Anti-intellectualism in American Life for a grand, well-argued tour through the pre-history of the Boeberts bobos of today!
carterhunter
One can “become pregnant”, “get pregnant”, or “fall ill”, but no one *falls pregnant*.
RIGay
In her defense, she WAS falling, the penis was just in the way.
Cato
Of course they do! Why do you think they’re called “fallen women”?
RIGay
For once, America, can we PLEASE retire that trope that “Anyone can grow up to be President”? No. No. No! There needs to be an entrance exam for everyone wanting to serve in our legislature!
Question 1: What is in the Constitution.
Furthermore, I think there needs to be a requirement that for anyone to be considered candidate, the must have either served, minimally, 4 years in the US Armed Forces or held State elected leadership for minimally 2 elected terms. No “I was [some vile scums] Press Secretary!” or the like. Just because you campaigned for someone does not qualify you for office. And no “Half terms” (Palin).
Anyhow, Bobblehead needs to go. I hope Colorado can wisen up.
Kangol2
A recent study showed that fewer than 50% of Americans can even name the three branches of the US government, and a similar number or less can name the freedoms guaranteed in the first amendment, or even identify one! There’s a reason this country keeps electing the Boebert bobo types, and about time we rectified the problem, but homeschooling, vouchers for right-wing Xian academies, etc., all GQP enthusiasms, are not the answer!
wikidBSTN
Dumber than the old gum stuck under my left shoe.
Cam
Actually people don’t think it’s normal to pay $200,000 for college. That’s why Democrats worked on changing the predatory student loans. Something Republicans screamed against.
Kangol2
Thank you. Also, Boebert Bobo doesn’t realize it, but Harvard is so rich ($50+ billion) that it subsidizes undergraduate and graduate student education heavily, so the actual price of the education is far less than she’s claiming, unless you are already rich (and rich people can afford to pay a lot more than $200,000 for four years) to educate their children.
Bosch
Let me get this straight: universities are expensive, thus knowledge is worthless?
Guys, are we sure this girl isn’t a castmember of MTV’s Teen Mom?
Max
can we just eject people like this within 6 months of their job if they’re obviously stupid, unqualified, and only there to collect a paycheck and benefits?
Kangol2
In the US we get to do so every two years if they make it to the House of Representatives. Ask yourself why her constituents are voting for her and then figure out how to change their minds to vote in more competent, less imbecilic people.
radiooutmike
Frigging Boebert is why people with GEDs are looked down upon.
You don’t have to be formally educated to be smart. Boebert fails on both accounts.
abfab
This woman is so dumb she studies for her Pap tests
-Joan Rivers
dbmcvey
All those terrible people who value things like knowing stuff!
Kangol2
This woman embarrasses herself every time she opens her mouth, but I’ll just say that whatever one may think of Harvard University, and it certainly has had its low moments, it also is one of the most productive and important universities in the world, and, like a number of the United States other major private (MIT, Yale, Stanford, Princeton, Chicago, Duke, Brown, etc.) and public (Cal-Berkeley, UCLA, Michigan, Texas, UC San Diego, etc.) universities, is one of the most important knowledge engines on this earth. Harvard alone has produced 79 Nobel laureates (mostly in the sciences), 7 winners of the Fields medals (in mathematics), 48 Pulitzer Prize winners, 10 Academy Award winning actors or directors, 369 Rhodes scholars, and 10 US Presidents (good and bad). One could go down a similar list with any of these schools but the fact remains that Boebert bobo and those like her hate real knowledge and the intellect, and should be laughed out the room, except that as a sitting Congressperson, she actually does have some power, which is the real danger.
Kangol2
Sorry–8 US Presidents (Adams, JQ Adams, Hayes, Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, JFK, W Bush, and Barack Obama).
RIGay
Well… where Zelenskyy is fighting to regain the Dom Bass region of Ukraine, we are fighting to overcome the Dumb Ass region of the US…
gus.lightner
If the movie “Deliverance“ had a baby, she would be the result. Is there anyone more stupid on the planet ?
LumpyPillows
It certainly is not the norm to go to Harvard – that’s one big mistake in the understanding of higher education. Boebert’s “degree” was cheap, and it shows; will there ever be a day when she has to pay for the really stupid things she says as a member of congress? She’s cringey stupid.
The real problem is the cost of education-the loans are just a side effect. We screwed ourselves on this one. The student loans that were supposed to make it possible for everyone to finance college were weaponized as a way to allow colleges to raise their prices through the roof. Health insurance did the same thing to medical costs with a slightly different mechanism. Loan forgiveness does not fix the cost problem, which is the problem that needs to be addressed.