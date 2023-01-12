Lauren Boebert slams Pete Buttigieg as “unqualified” and the internet would like a word

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to US planes being grounded for a few hours yesterday.
The system that notifies pilots of real-time hazards went down. Thousands of passengers faced cancelations or delays.
“Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber attack. The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this issue and take all needed steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again.”
For many on the far right, the “root cause” of the disruption was clear. It’s all the fault of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was quick to pin the blame on “Mayor Pete”. She called him “clueless” and “not qualified” to do his job.
Every plane in America is currently grounded due to a system error.
Mayor Pete, bravo.
This is what happens when you hire clueless liberals for jobs they aren’t qualified to do.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 11, 2023
After that tweet went viral, she decided to have another go a couple of hours later.
Last year, to be more inclusive, Mayor Pete changed the Notice To Airmen system’s name to the Notice To Air Missions system…
He made sure to make the name more inclusive, but failed to make sure that the system actually WORKED!
We’re being run by clowns.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 11, 2023
School daze
Boebert famously dropped out of High School. She finally obtained her GED a few months before winning her election in 2020.
Unsurprisingly, attacking Buttigieg–a Harvard-educated former military veteran— as unqualified prompted some derision.
I know you aren’t running your mouth about unqualified people in jobs.
— roxane gay (@rgay) January 11, 2023
Maintaining a nationwide flight management system is harder than serving a tray of pork sliders, princess.
— Chris Morris (@camorris) January 11, 2023
Just imagine what you would understand if you just finished 12th grade …
— Robert Wisdom (@RobertRayWisdom) January 11, 2023
Can you for one minute stop being like this? You are never productive in any way.
— Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) January 11, 2023
Because Pete Buttigieg personally programmed the Federal Aviation Authority’s “Notice to Air Missions” software system.
Never miss an opportunity for cheap political grifting.
— John M. Woodman 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 🌊 (@JohnMWoodman) January 11, 2023
After systems were restored yesterday, Buttigieg said he was directing the FAA to determine the cause of the problem.
FAA has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately. I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps.
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023
Some commentators say the outage raises questions as to whether the FAA’s system needs updating.
Among others to criticize Buttigieg was Donald Trump Jr. He suggested the former mayor was just a diversity hire.
“Yet another major blow to incompetent Transportation Sect Mayor Pete and people who get important jobs with no experience to check some identity politics boxes,” tweeted Jr.
He then went on to make a homophobic and transphobic dig at Buttigieg’s expense, saying, “Whether a cyber attack or a system issues is the cause of the FAA shutdown, we can all rest assured that when he finishes chest feeding, Mayor Pete is on it!”
Buttigieg took maternity leave after becoming a father to twins in August 2021.
Online, many were quick to remind Jr. how his father gave prominent White House positions to his questionably-qualified family members. Others criticized the laziness of the attacks on the Transportation Secretary.
Maybe, instead of blaming the temporary issue with the FAA system on Buttigieg being appointed because he is gay, Republicans can tell us what caused the issue, and how specifically the Secretary of Transportation’s negligence caused or contributed to it.
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2023
