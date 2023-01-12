plane stupid

Lauren Boebert slams Pete Buttigieg as “unqualified” and the internet would like a word

Lauren Boebert and Pete Buttigieg
Lauren Boebert and Pete Buttigieg (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0/YouTube)

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to US planes being grounded for a few hours yesterday.

The system that notifies pilots of real-time hazards went down. Thousands of passengers faced cancelations or delays.

“Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber attack. The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this issue and take all needed steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again.”

For many on the far right, the “root cause” of the disruption was clear. It’s all the fault of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was quick to pin the blame on “Mayor Pete”. She called him “clueless” and “not qualified” to do his job.

After that tweet went viral, she decided to have another go a couple of hours later.

School daze

Boebert famously dropped out of High School. She finally obtained her GED a few months before winning her election in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, attacking Buttigieg–a Harvard-educated former military veteran— as unqualified prompted some derision.

After systems were restored yesterday, Buttigieg said he was directing the FAA to determine the cause of the problem.

Some commentators say the outage raises questions as to whether the FAA’s system needs updating.

Among others to criticize Buttigieg was Donald Trump Jr. He suggested the former mayor was just a diversity hire.

“Yet another major blow to incompetent Transportation Sect Mayor Pete and people who get important jobs with no experience to check some identity politics boxes,” tweeted Jr.

He then went on to make a homophobic and transphobic dig at Buttigieg’s expense, saying, “Whether a cyber attack or a system issues is the cause of the FAA shutdown, we can all rest assured that when he finishes chest feeding, Mayor Pete is on it!”

Buttigieg took maternity leave after becoming a father to twins in August 2021.

Online, many were quick to remind Jr. how his father gave prominent White House positions to his questionably-qualified family members. Others criticized the laziness of the attacks on the Transportation Secretary.